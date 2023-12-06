TotalEnergies ‘assessing when it will be safe’ to restart Shetland Gas Plant

An investigation is ongoing into a safety incident which has seen the shutdown of TotalEnergies’ (XPAR: TTE) Shetland Gas Plant.

The facility, which supplies around 8% of the UK’s total gas, was shut down on Tuesday after an element of the heating system failed, causing a release of steam.

There’s currently no clarity on when the Shetland Gas Plant will be restarted.

A TotalEnergies spokesperson said: “Following the failure of an element of the heating medium system at Shetland Gas Plant yesterday, production remains shutdown whilst we conduct an investigation into the incident.

“Separately, we are also assessing when it will be safe to restart production. We will not restart production until it is safe to do so.”

It came as a number of people in Shetland noticed a large plume of steam in the sky earlier on Tuesday.

The gas plant, located near Sullom Voe Terminal and opened in 2016, takes in gas from fields to the West of Shetland.

There it processes the gas before it is piped onwards to the Scottish mainland.

The £3.5billion project took five years to complete, and designed to process 500 million cubic feet of gas a day.

Supplies from the Laggan-Tormore discoveries are transported via a 90-mile pipeline to the plant.