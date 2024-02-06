BP-leased oil rig pipe drops to sea floor in North Atlantic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

BP-leased oil rig pipe drops to sea floor in North Atlantic

By Bloomberg
06/02/2024, 6:55 am Updated: 06/02/2024, 6:58 am
© BloombergClouds gather above an offshore drilling rig anchored in the U.K. Photographer: Bloomberg Creative Photos/Bloomberg
Clouds gather above an offshore drilling rig anchored in the U.K. Photographer: Bloomberg Creative Photos/Bloomberg

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. said equipment on a rig under lease to BP Plc (LON:BP) accidentally broke free during a storm and sank to the bottom off the UK coast. No one was injured and no crude leaked into the ocean.

The Feb. 1 “equipment incident” involved the Ocean GreatWhite rig about 125 miles (200 kilometers) west of the Shetland Islands, the company said in a US filing on Monday. BP is leasing the vessel through at least August. Diamond Offshore describes it on its website as “one of the world’s largest ultra-deepwater harsh environment semisubmersible” rigs.

BP “is aware of the incident involving the Ocean GreatWhite drilling rig and we are providing any necessary support to rig operator Diamond Offshore Drilling,” Paul Takahashi, a spokesman for the oil company, said in an email. He referred inquiries about the vessel to Diamond Offshore.

A key device on the seafloor sealed off the well so that no oil or natural gas escaped, Diamond Offshore said. It was the failure of just such a device — known as a blowout preventer, or BOP — that contributed to the deadly calamity aboard the BP-leased Deepwater Horizon in the US Gulf of Mexico almost 14 years ago.

In the 2010 incident, the BOP failed to operate properly, allowing explosive gas to rush to the surface, killing 11 workers and destroying the rig.

Diamond Offshore didn’t provide more precise details about the location of the accident but offshore wells in that region typically lay below more than 3,500 feet of water.

“At the time of the incident, the rig was not carrying out any drilling activity,” the company said, adding that it’s investigating the cause of the separation. “No employees were injured, the rig maintained its structural integrity and the well is secure” with the blowout preventer in place.

