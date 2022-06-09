Equinor makes second discovery at Johan Castberg wildcat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor makes second discovery at Johan Castberg wildcat

Equinor has reported a second minor discovery during wildcat drilling on the Johan Castberg field, this time at the Skavl Stø well.
By Andrew Dykes
09/06/2022, 10:50 am
© Supplied by EquinorTransocean Enabler
Transocean Enabler

Located in production licence 532, wildcat well 7220/8-3 was spudded by Equinor on 16 April but was temporarily suspended while the nearby Snøfonn Nord well (7220/8-2 S) was drilled.

The Transocean Enabler was used for the operation in the Barents Sea, around 130 miles north west of Hammerfest, in around 350m of water.

The well aimed to prove petroleum in early Jurassic reservoir rocks within the Stø formation, and encountered a gas and oil column of 3m and 43m respectively, in 77m thick sandstone in the upper part of the Stø Formation, according to a report from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD).

The reservoir quality was rated as “very good”, with gas/oil contact at 907 metres below sea level, and the oil/water contact at 950 metres below sea level.

Preliminary estimates put the size of the discovery at between 0.8 and 1.6 million cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent, confirmed by Equinor to total between 5-10 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

The well was not formation-tested, but extensive data collection and sampling have been carried out.

“The drilling operation was safely and efficiently performed. The new discovery and information will be viewed in the light of other discoveries in the area, and together with our partners we will consider further development of the area,” said Kristin Westvik, Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration and production.

The licensees – including Equinor (50%), Vår Energi (30%) and Petoro (20%) – will assess the discovery with a view towards potential tie-in to the Johan Castberg field, NPD added.

Equinor said Skavl Stø would be further matured together with Snøfonn North and the previous discoveries Skavl (2014) and Isflak (2021).

It follows close on the heels of the 7220/8-2 S Snøfonn Nord well, which completed on 22 May, also using the Transocean Enabler semi-sub.

It was plugged and abandoned as an oil discovery with quoted resources of 37 – 50 million boe.

The Transocean Enabler will now move to drill development wells the Goliat field in PL 229 in the Barents Sea, where Vår Energi is the operator.

