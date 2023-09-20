Longboat confirms non-commercial find at Velocette

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Longboat confirms non-commercial find at Velocette

By Andrew Dykes
20/09/2023, 10:00 am
© Supplied by TransoceanLongboat rig exploration well
Transocean Norge.

Longboat Energy announced that the Velocette exploration well has failed to find commercial resources, but tipped “significant” follow-on opportunities.

The Norwegian firm (LON:LBE) holds a minority share in the Velocette (PL1016) exploration well, a gas-condensate weighted target on the eastern flank of the Utgard High in the Norwegian Sea.

Spudded in August, the well is operated by OMV Norge (40%), partners include INPEX Idemitsu (40%) and Longboat JAPEX Norge (20%).

In an update on Wednesday Longboat said the well had encountered hydrocarbons in its primary target in Cretaceous turbidite sands in the Nise formation.

The top of the reservoir was reached close to prognosis at a vertical depth of 3348 metres below sea level with 61 meters of high net-to-gross, moderate to very good quality sandstone. Data acquisition indicates a gas column of approximately nine metres in the well.

It had been hoped to contain gross unrisked mean resources of 177 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), of which 35 million boe would be held by Longboat.

Following drilling, it noted that volumes were “at the lower end of pre-drill expectations” making the discovery non-commercial in isolation.

“However, the licence contains numerous other prospects which have been derisked by the presence of gas in good quality reservoir,” it added.

This spans “significant size potential in multiple structures” and with slightly different trapping geometries, meaning further assessments could affect the commercial potential of the licence.

Moreover, the well is located within tieback distance from the Equinor-operated Aasta Hansteen field, suggesting a possible route to production.

The well will now be plugged and abandoned as planned.

Chief executive Helge Hammer said: “Although we are disappointed not to have made a commercial discovery in Velocette, the presence of good quality sandstone reservoir, which was the main pre-drill risk, and the presence of gas is encouraging.

“There is significant follow-on potential that has been derisked with this result and we will be working with our joint venture partners to mature these opportunities further.”

The well is the ninth exploration prospect in which the company has participated in recent years, with shares in several successes and two significant discoveries – Kveikje and Oswig.

In March the firm said it would now focus on “monetisation and conversion of the value created by the exploration success” into reserves, production and cash.

