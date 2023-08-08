Longboat announces Velocette prospect drilling has begun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Longboat announces Velocette prospect drilling has begun

By Ryan Duff
08/08/2023, 7:24 am
japex longboat energy
Helge Hammer, CEO of Longboat

Longboat Energy has announced that it has started drilling operations on the Velocette exploration well in Norway.

The Norwegian firm owns a 20% share in the prospect which is weighted towards gas-condensate and is located on the eastern flank of the Utgard High in the Norwegian Sea.

Velocette is located within tieback distance of the Equinor-operated Aasta Hansteen field, standing around 28 miles from the development.

Velocette is estimated to contain gross unrisked mean resources of 177 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), with 35 mmboe owned by Longboat.

The licensing partnership consists of operator OMV Norge AS, claiming 40%, INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS also owning 40% and Longboat JAPEX Norge AS accounts for the remaining 20%.

Helge Hammer, chief executive of Longboat Energy, said: “We are excited to have commenced drilling the Velocette prospect which will be our ninth exploration well.

“Velocette is a gas-weighted opportunity targeting very significant prospective resources. The exploration well also has significant follow-on potential that will be derisked in the case of success.”

Earlier this year, Longboat Energy and Japan Petroleum Exploration (JAPEX) formed a joint partnership with an initial investment of around £12.23 million.

The new entity, Longboat JAPEX Norge AS, is using part of the JAPEX investment to repay an intercompany loan of around £3.5 million to Longboat Energy.

Longboat Energy owns a slightly higher share in the joint venture, claiming 50.1%, while JAPEX accounts for the remaining 49.9% of ownership.

JAPEX is set to pay a contingent consideration of $4 million (£3.06m), which will be paid ” toward the end of the year.”

At the time of the joint ventures’ announcement, the firms said that up to US$30 million was dependent on a successful discovery at the Velocette well.

The amount payable under the Velocette Tranche is based on a sliding scale applied to the gross resources approved for development by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Once the transaction is completed, the US$100 million Acquisition Financing Facility to finance acquisitions and associated development costs has been established and is available for drawing by Longboat JAPEX.

