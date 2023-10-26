Aker BP taps KEG ahead of schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Aker BP taps KEG ahead of schedule

By Andrew Dykes
26/10/2023, 9:52 am
© Supplied by Aker BPThe Kobra East & Gekko (KEG) development tied back to the Alvheim FPSO
The Kobra East & Gekko (KEG) development tied back to the Alvheim FPSO

Aker BP has announced the start-up of production at the Kobra East & Gekko (KEG) project in the central North Sea, several months ahead of its initial target.

Operated by Aker BP (OSE:AKRBP), with partner ConocoPhillips, the project comprises of two discoveries – Kobra East and Gekko – and is located in licence 203 in the central North Sea near the UK-Norwegian maritime boundary.

The field has been developed via new subsea installations tied back to the Alvheim floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. Recoverable reserves are estimated at around 40 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

In addition to starting up several months earlier than estimated, Aker BP said the development had also been delivered “under the original budget of NOK 8 billion” or around £600m.

In its Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) submitted to Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy in June 2021, it had targeted a start-up in the first quarter of 2024. The project was given the green light by authorities in early 2022.

“The KEG project execution is a fantastic example of what we can achieve with the alliance model, working as one team with our suppliers towards a common goal and with shared incentives,” commented Aker BP CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik.

“The successful start-up of production from KEG also represents a new chapter in Alvheim’s proud history of being among the most cost-efficient oil and gas producers on the Norwegian shelf with a resource base that has multiplied since start-up.”

Development involved around 42km of drilling from a total of four multi-branch wells in the reservoir.

“This has really been a one team project where alliance partners and strategic suppliers have delivered safely and efficiently and with a continuous search for improvements,” added KEG project manager, Ronny Åsbø.

“The drilling performance at KEG has been world class. This has contributed significantly to the safely and successful “below budget and ahead of schedule” deliveries. There have as well been very good deliveries from the other delivery lines in the project.”

Moreover, the additional throughput at Alvheim will significantly reduce its overall emission intensity per barrel and secure its operation in the 2040s.

“The KEG project adds important volumes to the existing production capacity at Alvheim FPSO and will enable extended lifetime up to 2040. The ongoing Tyrving project, which is estimated to come on stream in 2025, will add further production to the FPSO,” added Alvheim director, Ine Dolve.

“The partnership also sees great opportunities for adding further discoveries to the existing infrastructure in the area,” adds Dolve.

Since the start-up of production from Alvheim in 2008, nearly 600 million barrels of oil equivalent have been produced from the area.

It comes months after another tieback to the FPSO, Frosk, was also brought online in the spring.

