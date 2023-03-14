Aker BP brings Frosk tieback online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Aker BP brings Frosk tieback online

By Andrew Dykes
14/03/2023, 7:37 am
© Supplied by Aker BPRendering of the Frosk development.
Aker BP has confirmed first production from the Frosk field development in Norway’s Alvheim area, just 18 months after plans were submitted to regulators.

Aker BP (OSLO:AKRBP) said Tuesday that work at the field has been successfully completed and production has started “on schedule and within budget”.

Operated by Aker BP with partner Vår Energi, the field was discovered in 2018 in licence PL340, which also contains the Bøyla field. A plan for development and operation (PDO) for the subsea field was submitted in September 2021, with approval granted in summer  last year.

Recoverable reserves at Frosk are estimated at around 10 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

Tied back to Alvheim FPSO in the North Sea via existing subsea infrastructure, the development uses existing capacity in the vessel’s processing facilities requiring only a “marginal increase” in power consumption and CO2 emissions, the operator said.

Aker BP said the project had been delivered within its initial investment estimate of around NOK 2 billion ($230m).

“The Frosk project has been delivered with high quality, on time and within budget by Aker BP’s project team in close cooperation with our suppliers. This is a great example of what we can achieve with the alliance model, working as one team with our suppliers towards a common goal with shared incentives,” said Aker BP chief executive, Karl Johnny Hersvik.

“Frosk is also an excellent illustration of how we can increase the value of our existing fields through higher production and lifetime extensions as well as reduced unit costs and emissions intensity.”

extend life Alvheim field © Supplied by Aker BP
The Alvheim FPSO

Frosk – ‘frog’ in Norwegian – is the first of three new subsea tie-back projects to the Alvheim FPSO, with Kobra East & Gekko planned to come on stream early 2024 and Tyrving expected on stream in 2025.

The Alvheim field consists of the Kneler, Boa, Kameleon and East Kameleon structures, which were later joined by the Viper-Kobra structures and the Gekko discovery.

The wider area includes satellite fields Bøyla, Vilje, Volund and Skogul, all of which produce via the Alvheim FPSO, which came on stream on 8 June 2008.

