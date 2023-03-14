Aker BP brings Frosk tieback online

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aker BP has confirmed first production from the Frosk field development in Norway’s Alvheim area, just 18 months after plans were submitted to regulators.

Aker BP (OSLO:AKRBP) said Tuesday that work at the field has been successfully completed and production has started “on schedule and within budget”.

Operated by Aker BP with partner Vår Energi, the field was discovered in 2018 in licence PL340, which also contains the Bøyla field. A plan for development and operation (PDO) for the subsea field was submitted in September 2021, with approval granted in summer last year.

Recoverable reserves at Frosk are estimated at around 10 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

Tied back to Alvheim FPSO in the North Sea via existing subsea infrastructure, the development uses existing capacity in the vessel’s processing facilities requiring only a “marginal increase” in power consumption and CO2 emissions, the operator said.

Aker BP said the project had been delivered within its initial investment estimate of around NOK 2 billion ($230m).

“The Frosk project has been delivered with high quality, on time and within budget by Aker BP’s project team in close cooperation with our suppliers. This is a great example of what we can achieve with the alliance model, working as one team with our suppliers towards a common goal with shared incentives,” said Aker BP chief executive, Karl Johnny Hersvik.

“Frosk is also an excellent illustration of how we can increase the value of our existing fields through higher production and lifetime extensions as well as reduced unit costs and emissions intensity.”

© Supplied by Aker BP

Frosk – ‘frog’ in Norwegian – is the first of three new subsea tie-back projects to the Alvheim FPSO, with Kobra East & Gekko planned to come on stream early 2024 and Tyrving expected on stream in 2025.

The Alvheim field consists of the Kneler, Boa, Kameleon and East Kameleon structures, which were later joined by the Viper-Kobra structures and the Gekko discovery.

The wider area includes satellite fields Bøyla, Vilje, Volund and Skogul, all of which produce via the Alvheim FPSO, which came on stream on 8 June 2008.