UPDATE: Siemens Energy slumps after seeking €16bn in state aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

UPDATE: Siemens Energy slumps after seeking €16bn in state aid

By Bloomberg
26/10/2023, 10:19 am Updated: 26/10/2023, 12:45 pm
© Supplied by SGRErenewables windfall tax
A Siemens Gamesa wind farm.

Siemens Energy AG is in talks with the German government about securing as much as €16 billion ($16.9 billion) in state guarantees as problems at its wind-turbine unit spread to the rest of the business. Shares plummeted 40%.

The company is seeking backstops over a two-year period after major shareholder and former parent company Siemens indicated it was no longer willing to help, according to people familiar with the matter. The company said Thursday it’s also speaking to banks, and the government confirmed the talks.

Siemens Energy needs the guarantees to win new large-scale contracts to build transmission networks and gas turbines. While those units are profitable, they’re now threatened by the strain that the string of losses from the Gamesa wind unit is putting on the company’s balance sheet in what has become one of Germany’s biggest industrial debacles.

The guarantees have become crucial after the company earlier this year forecast a €4.5 billion loss for fiscal 2024 despite assurances it had finally come up with a plan to address problems with certain wind turbines. S&P in July downgraded it to BBB-minus with a stable outlook from BBB with a negative outlook.

While the company has been working on a broad review of the turbine unit, final findings have yet to come through.

Siemens Energy shares took their biggest intraday drop since the company was spun out of Siemens in September 2020. The slump triggered multiple trading halts and cut the manufacturer’s market capitalization by around €3.4 billion. It was the biggest drop for a stock listed on Germany’s DAX index since the collapse of Wirecard in June 2020.

The paper value of Siemens AG’s stake was cut by more than €800 million. Its shares fell as much as 5.9%.

Siemens Energy doesn’t have acute liquidity problems, but without guarantees, it’s unable to secure the financing it needs for longer term projects, particularly in its gas and power division.

“We are therefore initiating measures to strengthen our balance sheet and are in talks with the German government on how to secure guarantee structures in the fast-growing energy market,” Siemens Energy spokesman Oliver Sachgau said.

The company still has €110 billion in back orders. Germany’s RWE plans to build over 1 gigawatt of onshore wind farms with Siemens Gamesa turbines in the next four years.

Net losses and cash outflow are now expected to exceed market forecasts for the year, the manufacturer said.

Citi analysts led by Vivek Midha said uncertainty about the fourth quarter remains “very high.”

“The magnitude of the shortfall to estimates is unspecified, though clearly if it were minor, it is unlikely that it would have been flagged,” they said in a note. “Even if ENR has no near-term liquidity issue, the comment around measures to strengthen balance sheet is broad, meaning that investor concerns around an equity raise are likely to intensify.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts