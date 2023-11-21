KCA Deutag wins rig electrification work with Equinor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

KCA Deutag wins rig electrification work with Equinor

By Andrew Dykes
21/11/2023, 7:26 am
© Supplied by EquinorThe Askepott jack-up rig.
The Askepott jack-up rig.

KCA Deutag has been awarded a contract to carry out a major project to electrify Equinor’s (OSE:EQNR) Askepott jack-up rig in Norway.

The project, to be delivered by the firm’s Kenera business, will see the Askepott rig – named after the Cinderella folk tale – become the first in the Norwegian energy giant’s portfolio to be powered from onshore when it is completed in Q4 2024.

Askepott will receive power from high voltage cabling via the Martin Linge A platform, which is already supplied with power from the shore through the world’s longest AC cable and lies some 26 miles west of the Oseberg Field in the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

As a key part of the project, Kenera will convert the unit’s existing mud treatment room to an electrical power room and install transformers, variable frequency drives (VFDs) and high-voltage switch boards certified to DNV classification requirements.

Kenera will provide a turnkey solution from initial procurement, detailed engineering, installation, and commissioning before handing the project over to Equinor and KCA Deutag’s team in Norway for the day-to-day operations onboard Askepott.

Based on historic emissions data and forecasts, KCA anticipates the project will result in a reduction of 20,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year when compared to operating the rig with traditional diesel generators.

This project is the next step in previous Kenera campaigns to reduce CO2 emissions which have included the energy optimisation of both of Equinor’s Cat J rigs, the Askepott and Askeladden.

These projects saw the deployment of CO2 and nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction technologies as part of Equinor’s low emissions strategy for 2050 and resulted in the elimination of more than 85% of NOx emissions.

Baker Hughes also worked with the Norwegian group to install automated and remote-controlled systems on the assets in 2019.

Kenera SVP Gordon Ronaldson said: “This project to electrify Askepott will demonstrate the opportunities for rig electrification of assets across Equinor’s portfolio and indeed the wider sector as the industry looks to reduce total energy consumption and create more sustainable drilling operations.

“The award is also an important milestone for Kenera, as we continue to focus upon decarbonisation technologies and the energy transition. It will demonstrate and build industry confidence in our capability to electrify offshore and mobile assets.”

