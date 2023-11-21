KCA Deutag wins rig electrification work with Equinor

KCA Deutag has been awarded a contract to carry out a major project to electrify Equinor’s (OSE:EQNR) Askepott jack-up rig in Norway.

The project, to be delivered by the firm’s Kenera business, will see the Askepott rig – named after the Cinderella folk tale – become the first in the Norwegian energy giant’s portfolio to be powered from onshore when it is completed in Q4 2024.

Askepott will receive power from high voltage cabling via the Martin Linge A platform, which is already supplied with power from the shore through the world’s longest AC cable and lies some 26 miles west of the Oseberg Field in the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

As a key part of the project, Kenera will convert the unit’s existing mud treatment room to an electrical power room and install transformers, variable frequency drives (VFDs) and high-voltage switch boards certified to DNV classification requirements.

Kenera will provide a turnkey solution from initial procurement, detailed engineering, installation, and commissioning before handing the project over to Equinor and KCA Deutag’s team in Norway for the day-to-day operations onboard Askepott.

Based on historic emissions data and forecasts, KCA anticipates the project will result in a reduction of 20,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year when compared to operating the rig with traditional diesel generators.

This project is the next step in previous Kenera campaigns to reduce CO2 emissions which have included the energy optimisation of both of Equinor’s Cat J rigs, the Askepott and Askeladden.

These projects saw the deployment of CO2 and nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction technologies as part of Equinor’s low emissions strategy for 2050 and resulted in the elimination of more than 85% of NOx emissions.

Baker Hughes also worked with the Norwegian group to install automated and remote-controlled systems on the assets in 2019.

Kenera SVP Gordon Ronaldson said: “This project to electrify Askepott will demonstrate the opportunities for rig electrification of assets across Equinor’s portfolio and indeed the wider sector as the industry looks to reduce total energy consumption and create more sustainable drilling operations.

“The award is also an important milestone for Kenera, as we continue to focus upon decarbonisation technologies and the energy transition. It will demonstrate and build industry confidence in our capability to electrify offshore and mobile assets.”