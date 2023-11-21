Yousaf rejects watchdog enquiry over renewables stat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Yousaf rejects watchdog enquiry over renewables stat

By Andrew Dykes
21/11/2023, 7:57 am
© PAOil protestors Humza Yousaf
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

First Minister Humza Yousaf says he will not refer himself to a parliamentary watchdog over allegations he misled MSPs regarding Scotland’s renewable energy capacity.

It follows claims lodged earlier this year that civil servants retrospectively created statistics to justify an incorrect statement Mr Yousaf made about Scotland’s renewable energy production.

During First Minister’s Questions in June, Mr Yousaf said that Scotland had “the majority of the renewables and natural resources” in the UK. The total was in fact 26%, according to Scottish government figures.

Having been challenged on the matter by the Scottish Conservatives’ Liam Kerr, Mr Yousaf wrote in a letter in August that he had intended to say “per capita” in his original answer.

Yet Scottish government emails released under freedom of information to pro-Union organisation These Islands showed officials established on 22 June that Scotland had 26% of UK renewable capacity and 26% of generation in 2022.

References to a “per capita” figure did not appear in released email chains until early July, and much of this was redacted, it says.

This figure put Scotland at 651.6GWh of renewable energy produced per 100,000 people, compared to 649.7GWh for the rest of the UK.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the emails suggested these figures had been “reverse engineered” to “save embarrassment”.

However, in a written response to Mr Cole-Hamilton, the First Minister dismissed the suggestion, adding that the matter was now “closed”.

“As such, there is no evidence to support the claim that I may have misled parliament and consequently been in breach of the Scottish ministerial code,” he wrote.

“I believe that matters should only be referred to my independent advisers when there are sufficient grounds for a meaningful investigation, when their conclusions could usefully inform my deliberations.

“I do not think that asking them to review your complaint would be a good use of their time, nor do I believe it would reveal any meaningful new insights.”

The letter follows a significant downgrading of Scotland’s estimated share of European wind resources by Scottish ministers.

Ministers revised a long-cited claim that Scotland has 25% of Europe’s offshore energy resources, saying more recent analysis showed the figure was closer to 10%.

Scottish Green MSP and circular economy minister Lorna Slater insisted ministers “understood the statistic was accurate at the time they cited it”.

