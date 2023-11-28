Climate activists sue Norway over plans to build out oil fields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Climate activists sue Norway over plans to build out oil fields

By Bloomberg
28/11/2023, 5:41 pm
© Supplied by Aker BPRendering of the Yggdrasil area, formerly known as NOAKA.
Rendering of the Yggdrasil area, formerly known as NOAKA.

Climate activists have once again turned to the Norwegian courts, this time suing the government over development plans at a handful of oil and gas fields under the sea off its coast.

“It is time that the government puts children’s best interests first in oil matters, and stops fueling the climate crisis by locking us into decades of more oil and gas,” Gina Gylver, head of Young Friends of the Earth Norway, said Tuesday.

The case argues that development plans at the Breidablikk, Tyrving and Yggdrasil oil and gas fields, approved by the ministry of energy in 2021 and 2023, are invalid.

The government has failed to fully assess the effect of carbon dioxide emissions associated with the fields and therefore the climate impact of their development, according to court filings submitted by Greenpeace Norway and Young Friends of the Earth.

The state will argue that the decisions are valid and that the impact assessments are in line with existing regulations, according to separate court filings. The decisions are neither based on incorrect facts nor unjustifiable forecasts, it said.

It is not the first case challenging Norway’s oil and gas policy. In 2017, the same two environmental organizations, along with six young climate activists, argued that allowing oil exploration in the Arctic during a climate crisis breaches fundamental human rights.

After failing to persuade the Supreme Court after a series of appeals, the groups submitted their case to the European Court of Human Rights.

The Petroleum and Energy Ministry will present their opening argument on Wednesday.

The docket number for the case in the Oslo District Court is 23-099330TVI-TOSL/05.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts