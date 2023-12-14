Equinor takes over Shell stake in Linnorm, Norway’s largest undeveloped gas discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor takes over Shell stake in Linnorm, Norway’s largest undeveloped gas discovery

By Mathew Perry
14/12/2023, 3:31 pm Updated: 14/12/2023, 3:31 pm
© Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland / EquinorView from Åsgard A in the Norwegian Sea
Equinor has agreed to acquire Shell’s stake in Linnorm, the largest undeveloped gas discovery within the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

Shell said the move does not impact its ambitions to “maintain a material upstream position in Norway”.

In June last year, Shell scrapped plans to pursue the Linnorm discovery as a standalone development.

Under the agreement, Equinor will acquire a 30% interest in the licence covering the Linnorm discovery, conditional upon taking over the operatorship from Shell’s Norway arm.

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2024 and is conditional on the approval of the Norwegian authorities.

Proven in 2005, the Linnorm discovery contains around 25-30 billion cubic metres (bcm) of recoverable gas reserves.

Gina Krog © Supplied by Equinor
Equinor’s Gina Krog platform.

Equinor said the Linnorm discovery holds more gas than remaining reserves in each of the Aasta Hansteen, Martin Linge, and Gina Krog producing fields.

The reservoir contains relatively dry gas with high CO2 content which Equinor described as “complex and challenging”.

The Norwegian state-owned firm said its is continuing to explore a tie-back for Linnorm to its Kristin or Åsgard B installations.

Equinor sees “attractive opportunities”

Equinor executive vice president Kjetil Hove said the Norwegian state-owned firm still sees opportunities in the region.

“Through this acquisition Equinor will deepen our position in the Halten area, in line with our strategy to optimise our portfolio on the NCS,” Mr Hove said.

“We know this area well, where we already have producing hubs and still see attractive opportunities.”

Mr Hove said “a lot of good work” has already been done to mature Linnorm, and Equinor will build on this and develop the gas resources for the European market.

Shell managing director in Norway Marianne Olsnes said: “We are proud of our efforts to mature Linnorm and are pleased that we were able to find a solution which opens for it to be developed with an aligned partnership.

“This does not impact our ambition to maintain a material upstream position in Norway and contribute to the development and transition of the Norwegian Continental Shelf.”

If the deal is approved Equinor will hold a 50% stake in Linnorm, with Petoro (30%) and TotalEnergies (20%) each holding a stake.

