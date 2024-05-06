ConocoPhillips reaches first oil at Norway’s Eldfisk North ahead of schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

ConocoPhillips reaches first oil at Norway’s Eldfisk North ahead of schedule

By Mathew Perry
06/05/2024, 8:22 am
© Supplied by Norwegian PetroleumConocoPhillips North Sea
Eldfisk North, an £890 million project, is targeting 50 - 90 million barrels, tied back to the main Eldfisk complex.

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia has announced successful first oil production at its Eldfisk North project in the Norwegian North Sea.

Located in the Greater Ekofisk Area, ConocoPhillips said oil and gas resources from the project are being produced “some weeks ahead of plan”.

The US energy giant, along with companies including Var Energi, are developing the £890 million Eldfisk North project, targeting up to 90 million barrels of oil.

A tieback to the main Eldfisk field, close to the UK border, the development and operation plan was approved by Norwegian authorities in 2022, with its licence extended to 2049.

Announcing the start of production, ConocoPhillips president for Europe, Middle East and North Africa Steinar Våge said: Sound and productive collaboration among our employees and the many contractors and business partners has contributed to strong safety results with zero personnel injuries, delivering yet another successful project ahead of schedule.”

Eldfisk North

The Eldfisk North Project comprises three 6-well subsea templates located approximately seven kilometers from the Eldfisk Complex.

The PDO included drilling of up to 14 wells, with nine being producers and the other five will inject water into the reservoir.

Conoco said the Eldfisk North Project will use available capacity at Eldfisk 2/7 S for processing and transportation, utilizing existing infrastructure in the Greater Ekofisk Area.

The US company estimates total resource potential is in the range of 50-90 million barrels of oil equivalent while total capital expenditure is estimated at almost NOK 13 billion (USD 1.24 billion), capturing cost developments for extended drilling duration, inflation, and currency exchange rates.

Conoco said the project has created approximately 4,000-4,500 jobs, and more than 80% of the total contract value has been awarded to Norwegian businesses.

The Eldfisk North Project is located in PL018, and the licensees are TotalEnergies EP Norge AS (39.896%), ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (35.112%), Vår Energi ASA (12.388%), Sval Energi AS (7.604%) and Petoro AS (5.000%).

