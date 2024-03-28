UK ‘well to watch’ Skerryvore pushed to 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK ‘well to watch’ Skerryvore pushed to 2025

By Mathew Perry
28/03/2024, 8:11 am Updated: 28/03/2024, 9:12 am
© Supplied by ConocoPhillipsskerryvore North Sea
Ekofisk, via Tommeliten A, is a tie-back option for Skerryvore.

Skerryvore, the UK “well to watch” for 2024, has been pushed into next year by North Sea operator Parkmead (AIM: PMG).

The target, which was the only high-impact well planned for the UK this year, is now expected to drill in 2025, Parkmead Group said in its interim results.

It had been expected to be drilled in Q4 of 2024 according to previous company disclosures.

The firm did not disclose the reason for the delay but said

it has made good progress in key areas including well planning, site survey contractor selection and sourcing long lead items.

Part of this effort, Parkmead said, has been to secure a rig slot as part of a wider, multi-operator drilling campaign.

Parkmead said the planned well will penetrate the main stacked exploration prospects, at Mey and Tor intervals, which studies indicate could contain significant volumes of light oil, with potential recoverable reserves of over 130mmboe gross.

“The sub-surface team believe there is a high geological chance of success at the Mey of c.43% as this area is surrounded by fields producing from the same target interval,” Parkmead said.

“The licence also contains additional prospectivity at the Ekofisk and Jurassic levels.

“A successful discovery would allow for a tieback to nearby infrastructure in line with the NSTA’s MER and Hub Strategy for new developments.”

Harbour Energy’s Talbot, Neo Energy’s Affleck project, and work at ConocoPhillips’ Tommeliten A, which sits close to Skerryvore over in the Norwegian sector have all been mooted as potential hosts for the tie-back.

Fynn Beauly

Alongside the Skerryvore preparations, Parkmead is progressing plans for the Fynn Beauly field which it secured in the 33rd NSTA licensing round.

Parkmead holds a 50% working interest in the licence covering Blocks 14/15a, 14/20d and 15/11a situated in the Central North Sea, alongside Orcadian Energy.

Parkmead said Fynn Beauly is “one of the biggest undeveloped oil fields in the UK”, with estimated gross P50 contingent resources of 292 milion barrels.

The heavy oil discovery is located between the Claymore and Piper fields. Extending across all three awarded blocks, Parkmead said the discovery is “estimated to contain oil-in-place of between 740 million and 1.3 billion barrels”.

© Supplied by Orcadian Energy
The ‘Fynn’ Licence offered to Orcadian Energy and Parkmead Group in the second tranche of the NSTA 33rd licensing round.

“This is an important award because the acreage which encapsulates this significant oil field has not previously been licensed to a single partner group, creating an exciting opportunity for Parkmead and Orcadian to advance the development of this substantial, previously untapped resource,” Parkmead said.

“The current licence commitment requires no major capital outlay, with the work programme focusing on assessing the feasibility of reducing Fynn Beauly oil viscosity using enhanced oil recovery techniques.”

Parkmead said its feasibility work will include assessing the potential to utilise geothermal energy as part of the recovery mechanism. The company said this could deliver the successful development of a major field in line with the NSTA’s Net Zero Strategy.

Parkmead executive chairman Tom Cross said the company is continuing to maximise the value of its full cycle exploration and production business at Skerryvore, while also investing in renewables.

“We were delighted by the successful award of the Fynn area Licence in the 33rd round, and are making good progress towards our operated exploration well at Skerryvore,” Mr Cross said.

 

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts