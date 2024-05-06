Finder Energy plans to build out position near giant Buzzard field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Finder Energy plans to build out position near giant Buzzard field

By Mathew Perry
06/05/2024, 9:36 am
© Supplied by EquinorFinder Energy is also progressing its Boaz prospect, located close to Equinor's Gina Krog platform. North Sea.
Finder Energy is also progressing its Boaz prospect, located close to Equinor's Gina Krog platform. North Sea.

Australian operator Finder Energy (ASX:FDR) has outlined its plans for two licences it received in the latest tranche of the 33rd licensing round.

Perth-based Finder secured two licences covering areas in the Central North Sea, adding to its existing four production licences in the area.

Finder’s existing licences include its Whitsun project, located near the giant Buzzard field, which the firm has said could contain up to 150 million barrels of oil. The company is also progressing its Boaz prospect in partnership with Equinor.

Finder said the first licence it received from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) is located is located in the Ettrick Sub-basin between its P2528 and P2527 licences.

© Supplied by Finder Energy
Map showing location of Finder Energy’s new and existing licences in the North Sea.

The company plans to use seismic data from its recently reprocessed Big Buzz 3D project, which covers the licence, to high-grade the prospectivity of theeld.

Finder said the Ettrick and Blackbird depleted oil fields, which produced nearly 35 million barrels, are also located within the licence which it bid for with Dana Petroleum.

Finder will hold a 60% interest in the licence as operator.

South Halibut Shelf

Finder said the second licence it received is located to the north of the South Halibut Shelf, with the company holding a 100% interest.

The Australian firm said its work project includes at the prospect includes high-end seismic reprocessing, similar to the Big Buzz 3D project.

Finder said several Upper Jurassic prospects, similar in age to the nearby oil fields, have been identified and will be “derisked by the reprocessing project”.

The company said it expects acceptance of the awards and finalisation of the regulatory and joint venture agreements will occur in the “coming weeks”.

Finder said it will announce further details regarding the licences, planned activities and the company’s strategy “in due course”.

Meanwhile, fellow Australian operator Hartshead Resources has placed its shares in a trading halt, pending an announcement later this week.

Hartshead Resources was one of the big winners of the third tranche announced last week, receiving nine blocks in the Southern North Sea across five licences.

Hartshead will partner with Meridian Resources and Comtrack UK separately on two of the licences.

The Perth-based firm also received another licence alongside Comtrack in the East Irish Sea.

