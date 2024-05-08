Norway offshore unions agrees deal to avert strike

Oil and gas firms in Norway reached agreement on a new wage deal with offshore unions on Wednesday, averting the risk of strike action later this year.

Offshore Norway said unions Lederne, Safe and IE&FLT reached a deal covering 7,300 offshore employees.

Effective from 1 June, Offshore Norway said the new contract raises annual pay for oil and gas workers by 44,000 Norwegian crowns (£3218).

The agreement also includes adjustments to overtime pay, the unions said.

Offshore Norway director of employment and negotiation manager Elisabeth Brattebø Fenne said: “We have gone to great lengths in the negotiations, at the same time as we have had to adhere to the framework that was given in the front line earlier this spring.

“This has made the negotiations difficult.

“I am nevertheless pleased that the settlement was reached and that we avoid mediation.”

Offshore Norway said the 7,300 offshore workers are employed by firms including Equinor, ConocoPhillips Norway, Aker BP and Vår Energi among others.

North Sea strikes

Elsewhere, strikes involving Bristow Group helicopter pilots are set to continue this week in a dispute over pay.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) yesterday said its members have been “forced to strike” by Bristow management, which the union said “continues to belligerently ignore” its calls for a “fair and reasonable pay offer”.

Bristow maintains UK bases for offshore flights at Aberdeen Airport, Sumburgh Airport on Shetland and in Norwich, while search and rescue (SAR) crews are also based at Inverness, Prestwick and Stornoway.