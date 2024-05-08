Norway offshore unions agrees deal to avert strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Norway offshore unions agrees deal to avert strike

By Mathew Perry
08/05/2024, 8:13 am
© Bloomberg
A Norwegian national flag flies from the back of a boat in view of the the Aasta Hansteen gas platform operated by Statoil ASA during its ceremonial baptism near Stord, Norway, on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Photographer: Carina Johansen/Bloomberg

Oil and gas firms in Norway reached agreement on a new wage deal with offshore unions on Wednesday, averting the risk of strike action later this year.

Offshore Norway said unions Lederne, Safe and IE&FLT reached a deal covering 7,300 offshore employees.

Effective from 1 June, Offshore Norway said the new contract raises annual pay for oil and gas workers by 44,000 Norwegian crowns (£3218).

The agreement also includes adjustments to overtime pay, the unions said.

Offshore Norway director of employment and negotiation manager Elisabeth Brattebø Fenne said: “We have gone to great lengths in the negotiations, at the same time as we have had to adhere to the framework that was given in the front line earlier this spring.

“This has made the negotiations difficult.

“I am nevertheless pleased that the settlement was reached and that we avoid mediation.”

Offshore Norway said the 7,300 offshore workers are employed by firms including Equinor, ConocoPhillips Norway, Aker BP and Vår Energi among others.

North Sea strikes

Elsewhere, strikes involving Bristow Group helicopter pilots are set to continue this week in a dispute over pay.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) yesterday said its members have been “forced to strike” by Bristow management, which the union said “continues to belligerently ignore” its calls for a “fair and reasonable pay offer”.

Bristow maintains UK bases for offshore flights at Aberdeen Airport, Sumburgh Airport on Shetland and in Norwich, while search and rescue (SAR) crews are also based at Inverness, Prestwick and Stornoway.

 

