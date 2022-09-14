In Europe, the path to net-zero goes through the North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Europe, the path to net-zero goes through the North Sea

Earlier this month, energy leaders from across the world descended on Stavanger, Norway, for the annual Offshore Northern Seas (ONS) conference.
By Thorbjoern Fors, EVP of Siemens Energy Industrial Applications
14/09/2022, 7:00 am
Thorbjoern Fors, EVP of Siemens Energy's Industrial Applications business
Thorbjoern Fors, EVP of Siemens Energy's Industrial Applications business

The focus of this year’s event was clear: how we can accelerate Europe’s transition to a low-carbon future while at the same time ensuring a reliable and affordable energy supply.

The North Sea has a crucial role to play in solving this predicament. Its oil and gas reserves have been integral to Europe’s economic growth and development for decades. Now the region is poised to take a leading role in the Energy Transition by serving as a testing ground for new technologies and concepts related to offshore wind, electrification, carbon, capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), hydrogen, and many others.

Even with hydrocarbons making up a sizable portion of its energy mix, the North Sea has the potential to become Europe’s largest climate-neutral energy system by 2050. But we need to act boldly and decisively to make this a reality.

Driving the transformation will be a monumental undertaking that will require a massive investment and profoundly impact carbon-emitting industries, including oil and gas. In Norway, for example, many aging offshore fields are at risk of being phased out in the coming years if they cannot sufficiently reduce their carbon footprint.

Fortunately, the technologies needed to decarbonize offshore production are available today. The challenge, however, lies in execution.

While the specific mix of energy sources and technologies that will be needed to achieve net-zero by 2050 (and the pace at which to deploy them) is a question that is open for discussion, one tenet is irrefutable: we cannot do it alone. Collaboration and strong partnerships that use each respective party’s resources and experience will be essential.

I had a fantastic experience visiting the Aker BP Ivar Aasen offshore platform during ONS. This project demonstrates an excellent example of how Siemens Energy’s Topsides 4.0 package of standardized electrical, instrumentation, control, and telecom (EICT) functionality aboard the platform is monitored and operated in real time from an onshore control room 1,000 km away.

Oil and gas operators possess the engineering and project management expertise to drive the development of an integrated, climate-neutral energy system in the North Sea. However, bringing down costs and expanding the range of business cases for novel technologies related to offshore wind, hydrogen, and CCUS will require extensive co-creation across the energy value chain. Therefore, we must look for ways to create synergies that enable us to go beyond our own capabilities by becoming more agile and cost-efficient.

The government also has a vital role to play by instituting policies that foster innovation and growth and by making long-term commitments that facilitate the development of critical infrastructure. By some estimates, the cost of the energy transition in Europe over the next three decades will exceed $5 trillion[1]. This will require a mix of investment from both the public and private sectors.

There is no question the journey will be difficult. The transformation will create new dynamics across the region and abroad — with opportunities for some and concerns for others. However, by working together, I am confident we can overcome the challenges and ensure a sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy supply in Europe for many years to come.

[1]

https://about.bnef.com/blog/europes-path-to-clean-energy-a-5-3-trillion-investment-opportunity/

THORBJOERN FORS is the EVP of Siemens Energy’s Industrial Applications division. Prior to this position, he served as CEO of the Service Distribution Generation and Oil and Gas business unit of Siemens. He also held EVP roles in the organization’s industrial power generation and compression business and within global marketing and sales of new equipment. Mr. Fors is a mechanical engineer with more than 25 years of international experience in business development, sales, operations, and leading global business units.

