Wind energy providers look to maximise returns in 2023 by improving efficiency of Operations and Maintenance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Opinion

Wind energy providers look to maximise returns in 2023 by improving efficiency of Operations and Maintenance

By Dr Evgenia Golysheva – VP of Strategy & Marketing at Onyx Insight
24/01/2023, 7:00 am
© ShutterstockNorth Sea offshore wind farm; 58807241-228a-4fca-b665-7d68cf0213a0
North Sea offshore wind farm; 58807241-228a-4fca-b665-7d68cf0213a0

Boosted by increasing energy transition commitments from governments worldwide and fresh focus on energy security, wind industry growth will continue its upward trajectory in 2023 and beyond.

Worldwide, the number of owners and operators has doubled over the last five years and their wind portfolios will continue to grow over the next 12 months, requiring integrated and accurate predictive maintenance strategies to manage ageing assets, as well as to reduce the potential technology risk from new, ever larger turbines.

At the same time, tighter profit margins – coupled with rapid portfolio growth – have driven consolidation across the entire sector in a bid to create economies of scale.

This has led to increasing demand for analytics solutions focused on Predictive Maintenance, such as ONYX Insight, to provide the integrated data tools and analytics which are increasingly important for wind stakeholders to future-proof their O&M.

At the risk of stating the obvious, maximising the efficiency and longevity of the hardware which makes this energy production possible – i.e., the turbines themselves – is key to improving return on investment and obtaining maximum bang for our renewables buck.

ONYX Insight’s own research has found on average, a 100MW wind farm can produce 200 false alerts per year, resulting in approximately £160,000 in technician labour costs, transport to turbines and lost revenue during downtime.

However high-quality predictive maintenance using advanced analytics can reduce those false alerts by 93 per cent.

Last year alone saw ONYX detecting over 1,000 faults, monitoring 10,000 turbines across 50 different turbine OEMs worldwide.

In 2023, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), service providers’ and technology innovators will seek to accelerate growth and achieve economies of scale through geographical, technological, and business synergies.

Amongst more expansion and consolidation of wind solutions, in the year ahead, expect to see greater collaboration between operators and their relationship with data, capitalising on their investments to further make reductions in operational expenditure by resolving practical engineering challenges while increasing energy production through bespoke analytics solutions.

As the whole sector expands, the industry must transform how it thinks about asset management to safeguard profitability.

In 2020, 75 per cent of wind industry professionals stated that they were under more pressure to run projects profitably.

In 2023, organisations will see the value of how data can empower Predictive Maintenance to achieve this and ensure maintenance is carried out when needed.

Large owner-operators of wind assets have made a lot of progress in implementing data management strategies across their portfolios.

This will lay the foundation for fleet-wide rollout of data-driven asset management maximising the production and efficiencies of wind farm operations.

One area where we expect increased focus from operators is by having a more integrated data approach to maximising wind turbine efficiency and reliability moving on from its proven success in drivetrain maintenance to other components such as the blades, rotor, tower, foundation, and cabling.

It promises to be an exciting year for those involved in this maturing, yet still vibrant industry.

As the world seeks to derive more of its energy needs from wind power, extracting maximum value will increasingly rely on sweating the details that Condition Monitoring specialists can deliver.

ONYX Insight is beginning the year with the start of its Get Ready for the Windy Season campaign, which will see the firm work with those in the industry to further supercharge this push for greater data insight.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts