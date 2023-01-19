UK could save over £100bn by focussing 100% on renewables, report claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK could save over £100bn by focussing 100% on renewables, report claims

The UK could save “well over £100 billion” on the road to net zero by pursuing a “100% renewable energy mix”, according to a new report.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
19/01/2023, 12:01 am
Wind turbines stand on the EDF Blyth Offshore Demonstrator (BOD) wind farm, operated by EDF Energy Renewables. Photographer: Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg

It would also involve around 20% less cumulative carbon emissions than Westminster’s current strategy, which involves the use of carbon capture and storage (CCS) and nuclear.

Published today, the study into the UK’s energy transition was carried out by leading energy modelling academics at LUT University in Finland and commissioned by campaign group 100percentrenewableuk.

Convened by Aberdeen University’s David Toke, a specialist in energy politics, it involved hour-by-hour simulations of different scenarios for reaching net zero.

A first in research

It is claimed to be the first time that a 100% renewable model has been directly compared to the UK’s current pathway.

In addition to power sources like offshore wind and solar, government has also committed to the rollout of technologies like CCS and nuclear to deliver the energy transition.

CCS involves bagging and safely storing emissions, and would allow for the continued burning of fossil fuels beyond the UK’s net zero date of 2050.

As such it does have its critics, but many claim it is fundamental if emissions are to be zeroed out.

UK renewables report © Supplied by SSE
Visualisation of the proposed Peterhead Carbon Capture Power Station to the right of the existing station.

But by focussing solely on renewables, the study claims Westminster could save enormous sums of money, while also ensuring future energy security.

Mr Toke, who is also a director of 100percentrenewableuk, said: “The benefits of a fully renewable energy system in achieving net zero are clear. Far from simply keeping the lights on, they ensure secure and reliable energy for the UK, with huge economic savings compared to other options and incredible job creation opportunities.”

LUT University’s study preferred scenario has offshore wind as the backbone of the energy system, with “large amounts of inter-annual” storage to smooth out fluctuations in power.

It also concludes that the path to net zero becomes cheaper, the more onshore wind power and solar photovoltaics that are used.

© Supplied by Forth Ports
The first turbine blades for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm arrive at the Port of Dundee. 16/03/2022

All of the scenarios studied by analysts include the same assumptions for demands for energy services.

“Real 100% zero carbon emissions are reached”, which researchers say is “more than the Government’s pathway will achieve”.

Four scenarios studied

In total, four scenarios were conducted by modellers, just one of which has inter-annual storage.

The first, dubbed the Best Policy Scenario (BPS), aims for 100% renewable energy in 2050, with offshore wind as the main resource.

Onshore wind and solar photovoltaics are limited according to available land area.

A second scenario, called Inter-Annual Storage (IAS), is broadly the same as BPS, but with inter-annual storage incorporated.

UK renewables report © Supplied by BSR
Shotwick Solar Park. Deeside, Wales.

According to the report, storing energy as renewable electricity-based methane – converted from air captured CO2 and green hydrogen – is the most cost-effective means of inter-annual storage.

The third setting (BPSplus) tested the limits of higher land area availability for onshore wind and solar photovoltaics, and where also renewable electricity-based e-fuel imports are allowed.

Finally, a fourth scenario – Current Policy Scenario (CPS) – adopted the UK Government’s strategy for net zero as published in 2020.

Scrap CCS and nuclear funding

Jonathon Porritt, co-founder of Forum for the Future, said: “Here in the UK we have an amazing opportunity to do our bit – by meeting all our energy needs (not just electricity) from renewables and storage by 2050. If you’re sceptical about the feasibility of that ambition level, then dig deep into this report – and see your hope rekindled!”

UK renewables report
Construction workers inside the nuclear reactor on unit 1 at Hinkley Point C nuclear power station near Bridgwater, Somerset, Europe’s largest building site. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Mr Toke added: “The implications of this report are huge. All public and enforced consumer spending on new nuclear power and carbon capture and storage should be scrapped and instead funding should be put into renewable energy, energy efficiency and storage capacity.”

The UK Government has been approached for comment.

