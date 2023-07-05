The vexed question of energy feedstock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

The vexed question of energy feedstock

By Jeremy Cresswell, emeritus editor
05/07/2023, 7:00 am
© Shutterstock / Cavan-Imagesfeedstock energy

In October 2018, the International Energy Agency published a report on the future of the petrochemicals industry, arguing that it was a Cinderella in the global energy futures conversation.

The document was a deliberate attempt on the part of the agency to shine a light into what had become a “blind spot” and barely mentioned by  policymakers and politicians pronouncing on the need to phase out fossil fuels production in favour of green energy.

Basically they fall silent when it comes to petrochem substitution. They appear ignorant of its deep importance to modern society.

Nor do they seem aware that petrochem is becoming the largest driver of global demand for oil and gas.

Demand is expected to leap 40% by 2030 and nearly double by 2050. This presents a massive challenge to wholesale energy transition as the production and use of petrochemicals are a major source of pollution.

Finding credible feedstock substitutes including bio is proving tough. In the case of bio, the linchpin issue is the sheer scale of the farming effort and therefore resultant competition for land use.

Carbon fibre and graphene are touted as possible replacements for a suite of products, but will require dramatic upscaling from current production levels.

According to GOPC – Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association – the petrochemicals star is rising; not setting.

It forecasts that the next 20 years may see the chemicals industry rise to greater prominence than ever as decarbonisation reshapes the oil market.

In the transport sector alone, GOPC expects the energy transition to displace 7.5million barrels of liquids per day, that overall demand is likely to plateau soon then fall by 2040.

Transport, already undergoing major energy usage upheavals is expected to carry on shifting away from oil to cleaner energy sources.

However, GOPC says that demand for petrochemicals feedstocks is currently growing four times faster than global oil demand measured between 2019 and 2030.

As a result, feedstocks production will effectively become the dominant driver of oil demand post 2030.

Leaving aside the political machine, one wonders how clued-up NGOs are. For example, whether the Just Stop Oil has any idea of the scale of the petrochemicals industry and the challenges facing companies trying to find credible substitutes to oil (and gas).

Personally, I rather doubt it. And if that is the case, then they will also be unaware of the growing effort being made to identify ways of recycling everyday materials that threaten to overwhelm us all.

Chemicals recycling is attracting the most significant interest. An array of technologies have been developed to break down hard-to-recycle polymers into new forms of plastic or high-quality feedstock, using depolymerisation; pyrolysis; or super-heating to produce syngas.

Plastic-to-plastic (P2P) and plastic-to-feedstock (P2F) recycling opens the door to make more polymer types economically recyclable. It’s not impossible that chemical recycling could double the level of plastic packaging that is recycled (which currently sits at around 20%).

And, very recently, wind turbine manufacturer Vestas via the CETEC initiative has had found a way to reverse engineer redundant wind turbine blades, potentially right back to their original materials components.

Global demand for plastic applications is growing and forecast to reach nearly 600 million tonnes by 2040 – nearly double the current level.

But new analysis on Phasing out Plastics from the global affairs think tank ODI finds that the world could halve plastics consumption by 2050, recycle 75% of the plastic that remains and increase the amount of plastic produced without fossil fuels – cutting plastics emissions from 1,984million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2015 to 790Mt CO2e in 2050.

ODI’s analysis examines the phasing out of plastics across key manufacturing sectors, highlighting opportunities for industry to spearhead efforts to build back greener.

It finds that plastic consumption could be reduced by more than 95% in the construction sector, 78% in the packaging sector, 57% in the electronics sector and 17% in the automotive sector.

Excellent?

Problem is that means, like squeezing a squishy balloon, the pressure will simply shift, so leading to a different set of problems.

