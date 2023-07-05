Anniversary reminds us there is no room for complacency in safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anniversary reminds us there is no room for complacency in safety

By Mark Wilson, HSE and Operations Director, Offshore Energies UK
05/07/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by OEUKMark Wilson, HSE and Operations Director, Offshore Energies UK.
Mark Wilson, HSE and Operations Director, Offshore Energies UK.

The coming together of industry is so important, and it becomes even more pertinent as we approach the anniversary of a tragic event.

This year, we mark 35 years since Piper Alpha, and we continue to honour and keep in our thoughts those who died as a result of that awful tragedy, along with their families.

It is an important milestone in what is an ongoing journey – one in which we need to ensure every generation shares our determination that it will never happen again. There are many issues facing our sector, but fundamentally we must ensure that we keep people safe.

Alongside our net zero ambitions, a drive to delivering a harm-free UK Continental Shelf must be a core commitment from us all – people make this industry and our workforce both onshore and offshore must be kept safe from harm at work.

We need to ensure we do that by encouraging open communication, accountable leadership and a culture that allows for openness, sharing and respect.

Our latest reporting figures show a sustained trend of improving safety performance, for instance emissions from the production of oil and gas were down 20 per cent and offshore helicopter operations have remained accident-free, but we must never be complacent when it comes to safety.

When we break down barriers between onshore and offshore workers and when we break down barriers between organisations to share lessons, the more we recognise that openness, humility, and sharing are critical to eliminating risk.

We say that our people are core to success and we say that we are committed to eliminating harm, however we must demonstrate that through our actions.

Our skilled workforce is at the heart of our evolving industry. The oil and gas sector has the knowledge to ensure that the energy transition in wind, in hydrogen, and in carbon storage is both successful and safe. We must ensure we leverage that leadership and learning for our energy future.

It’s been four months already since we brought industry together to discuss these topics and more at our flagship HSE Conference where we explored the theme of ‘leading and learning’ – leadership, leading indications and learning as an industry.

We are now looking ahead to February 8 as the confirmed date for next year’s HSE Conference, which will be focused on the theme of ‘integrity’.

We know historically the UK oil and gas industry has looked at safety via lagging metrics and KPIs and we are now at a tipping point where that could really be revolutionised.

We hope to welcome around 500 people to our 2024 conference where we can examine what action has been taken and how we can be better prepared for all scenarios and eventualities when it comes to health, safety and environmental issues facing our sector.

One way this can be achieved is through greater utilisation of new technologies that are available and being developed.

Technologies like predictive analytics – so we can become more forward looking and prevent incidents from even happening in the first place. This move to measuring our performance by using leading indicators, not lagging, could be game-changing.

HSE is inextricably linked to a successful future as we transition to cleaner technologies –ensuring we have integrity in our approach to maintain the health and safety of our people and the environmental sustainability of our operations goes hand-in-hand with our commitment to deliver industry’s net zero goals.

As you all know too well, there is though no room for complacency in major hazard industries. We must continue to remain constantly vigilant whilst putting HSE at the very core of everything we do.

