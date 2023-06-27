Mind the gap: Why it’s time for a higher bar on UK battery safety legislation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Mind the gap: Why it’s time for a higher bar on UK battery safety legislation

By Andy Reay, Quality, Health & Safety Manager at Field
27/06/2023, 7:00 am
© Shutterstock / petrmalinakGIG battery storage project
Conceptual image of a modern battery energy storage system with wind turbines and solar panel power plants in background. 3d rendering;

The UK’s transition to renewable energy is well underway and we’re moving at pace towards our net-zero goals.

Battery storage – an exciting and expanding industry – is critical to unlocking this.

These are big batteries with a big job. They allow us to store huge amounts of renewable energy for when it’s needed, creating a more reliable, flexible and greener grid.

The roll-out of energy storage has been impressive, with a record 800 MWh of utility-scale storage added in 2022 in the UK.

However, UK safety regulation has struggled to keep up with the growth of the energy storage industry and that’s a problem.

Regulation within the UK isn’t currently developed enough to meet the rigorous health and safety standards we expect to see across battery sites.

So, while battery storage is a safe and low-risk technology, we want to raise the bar on UK battery safety legislation.

Why is safety legislation lagging behind?

There are a few factors that might explain why safety legislation is currently not as developed as it could or should be.

The technology behind battery storage is fairly new, which can lead to gaps in knowledge across the various authorities responsible for regulating the industry.

The trajectory of the industry is currently behind that of wind or solar power too, where the regulation and legislation, in general, is more advanced.

Importantly, this is not to say that the energy storage industry is unsafe – in fact, we’ve seen quite the opposite.

In the absence of legislation, we’ve seen a kind of self-regulation emerge, with good companies going far beyond what is technically or legally required of them.

Regulations at Field

At Field, where the projects we work on are grid-scale power plants, we use NFPA 855 2023, which is one of the best-informed guidance documents on battery energy storage systems (BESS) available, along with UL9540 standards as a minimum.

These ensure that the technology we are using has passed robust safety criteria before installation, including thermal runaway test and fire management scenarios through the design and development, construction, commissioning, operation and decommissioning of the projects.

We also include the building blocks of UK health and safety legislation and standards such as Health and Safety at Work, CDM – Construction (Design and Management) Regulations, and Management of Health and Safety at Work.

The latter standards aren’t specific to our industry but provide an incredibly important framework for ensuring safety on a storage site.

Is the US ahead of the UK?

Those who work in and around the industry will know that there are (understandably) high levels of public scrutiny around the safety of battery storage sites.

In some instances, there is a risk that this warps into misinformation. This only adds to the need for the Department for Energy and Net Zero (DESNZ) to commit to better energy storage system regulation, and soon.

In my view, many of the components required for effective, UK-wide battery safety legislation are ready and in place. For example, the industry has adapted H&S best practice from abroad.

America is slightly ahead of the UK when it comes to battery storage and because of this, their regulation around fire safety is further developed too.

Field borrows from their approach when managing the H&S of our UK sites – but it would be beneficial for UK legislation to do the same, rather than rely on self-regulation.

Here at Field, we have also consulted with relevant stakeholders on all things H&S, including local fire authorities.

We do this from an early stage in the design and development process of our projects, as this allows for a pragmatic approach to the development of our emergency response plan and strategy.

Each battery storage site is unique and with its own requirements. That’s why close collaboration with local authorities like the fire service is crucial.

We’ve also seen impressive cross-industry collaboration. Field is an active member of industry group’s Energy Storage Network and the Battery Energy Storage System Owners Forum. Together, we’re defining what best practice looks like and ensuring we all stay ahead of the curve as technology and software changes.

‘There’s great power in working together’

Everyone involved in the electricity storage industry is committed to keeping all those who come into contact with their sites safe, which means there’s great power in working together.

There’s no doubt that the wheels are in motion when it comes to UK battery safety legislation.

Indeed, Field is just one of many energy infrastructure businesses feeding into the work of DESNZ on this very issue.

So while the industry has made great progress on health and safety, the legislative framework is still some way behind. We are working hard to ensure it catches up.

