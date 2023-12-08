What the energy supply chain can learn from Mike Tyson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the energy supply chain can learn from Mike Tyson

‘Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth’, to coin Mike Tyson, and rolling with the punches is easier if you’re agile and prepared to change.
By Mohamed Houari, Global Managing Director, DNV Inspection
08/12/2023, 7:00 am
© APtyson energy dnv
Referee Richard Steele speaks to Mike Tyson after separating him from Orlin Norris just prior to the end of the first round during their heavyweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 23, 1999.

Covid-19 visibly and drastically altered the way we in the energy industry work and communicate with one another. Many regions are still in the early phases of a long recovery, but if we examine the fuller picture there are common themes emerging that are impossible to ignore, unlikely to disappear and are worth reflection.

A variety of global shocks have forced governments to rethink their external, long-term energy supply strategies, with much of the focus now on security of energy supply and In-Country Value (ICV). It is only natural that in the wake of a pandemic that caused much of the world to grind to a halt, people will question the apparent benefits of globalization. Governments have responded by focussing on the renationalization, or at least a regionalization, of the energy supply chain, underpinned by initiatives like local content targets. We carry out a lot of work in the Middle East where ICV is an established concept, but it seems that this concept is taking hold in more mature economies. As American industrialist and businessman Henry Ford famously said, “anyone who keeps learning stays young”.

dnv energy tyson © Supplied by DNV
Mohamed Houari, Global Managing Director, DNV Inspection.

For the energy supply chain, this macro shift in focus presented another chance for it to demonstrate its laudable adaptability. As Covid made its way around the globe we saw the supply chain switch its way of working, almost literally, overnight. Take the example of remote inspections, which quickly became the norm because there simply was no choice. We have been suggesting clients to consider this prior to Covid with some success but post pandemic there has been a general return to the old ways of working, with boots on the ground. Beyond adaptability, the energy sector showed its “elasticity”! This tendency to revert to the norm is understandable, but as an industry we must try to seize opportunities when they arise. Necessity still beats efficiency when it comes to driving change.

A healthy, functioning and diverse energy supply chain is of benefit to the entire sector and even more importantly to a developing a flourishing renewables industry. Fostering this fundamental part of the industry requires clarity and commitment from all sides. Nobody is oblivious to the potential challenges and crunches that remain, a fact borne out in the findings of DNV’s latest Energy Transition Outlook report, which flagged several current and impending bottlenecks that threaten to slow our move to net zero. Smoothing these kinks out requires further investment and planning on all levels. While COP28 is ongoing, the energy supply chain will require more than “uncommitting” commitment.

When trying to determine the impact of events as seismic as Covid there is a phrase that often crops up – the acceleration of history. Crucial moments in time that alter how we live. In an energy sense, the pandemic sparked something of an awakening; it caused businesses to consider their reason for being, their core areas, their established models or maybe even another type of ICV; In Company Value. Much of the sector is still in thinking mode coming to terms with what these questions means for them; soon they will need to be in action mode – then we will be in a position to truly assess the lasting impacts of the pandemic on the supply chain.

Supply chain companies can emerge from global shocks all the stronger and in a better position to combat future challenges. Many firms are still having to work with tighter finances and the current stresses of global inflation are inescapable. Suppliers’ ability to pass their

increasing costs onto their customers depends largely on their place in the chain; the higher they are, the more influence they have.

Irrespective of size and stature, all supply chain companies should nurture their inner stoicism by controlling the controllable. Resilience and strategy planning are key parts of any business and the last few years have clearly demonstrated why. However, ‘everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth’, to coin Mike Tyson, and rolling with the punches is easier if you’re agile and prepared to change. This is directly linked to a company’s culture and the tone for that needs to come from the top, tone, being possibly the only raison d’etre of leaders.

