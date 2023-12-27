For the wind industry, the best way to make better predictions in 2024 is through technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Opinion

For the wind industry, the best way to make better predictions in 2024 is through technology

By Evgenia Golysheva
27/12/2023, 7:44 am
© Shutterstock / Claudia Harms-Warwind yields

It is fair to say 2023 has been a tough year for the wind turbine industry. After years of exceptional growth, accelerated technology innovation and declining costs, the sector was hit with multiple challenges sending ripples of delays and doubts.

But it also offered the sector a rare opportunity to reset in order to become even bigger and stronger in 2024. The drive towards greater use of digitisation is key to improving reliability, greater efficiency and tackling supply chain challenges.

Digital solutions will enable better decision-making and scheduled O&M (Operations and Maintenance) for the industry. The move from labour-intensive – and riskier – manual inspections of components to accurately predicted digital ones have rescued £500 million annually in potential lost revenue for the global wind industry.

When it comes to supply chain problems and OEM challenges, a survey of leading industry players by ONYX Insight earlier this year revealed operators citing lengthy delays on new projects due to longer lead times for the supply of new turbines and significant price increases. For major components lengthy delays are leaving turbines offline for extended periods.

Whilst these issues are creating challenges to operations teams, the biggest impact has been on OEMs, as evidenced in their some of the financial results posted in 2023. Other issues include the escalating costs of new developments exacerbated by inflation and post-C19 supply chain challenges.

In the UK, offshore wind projects stalled in 2023, due in no small part to the impasse between government and developers which to led to the fifth round of Contract for Difference licences not being picked up. The Government was quick to recognise the importance of UK offshore wind in reducing the energy costs and came back with revised guaranteed power prices, which should be attractive enough to entice operators to re-engage. This is crucial if we want to accelerate projects next year.

All major infrastructure projects have faced rises in financing and supply chain costs. Nonetheless, renewables remain the lowest cost means of generating the new electricity we need.

It is important to bear in mind that long-term fundamentals for global wind remain strong. Timelines have shifted however, with projects in the US and China experiencing delays – caused by economic and policy uncertainty in the US and stricter permitting environments in America and China. This has contributed to a small drop of 2% in global wind capacity as we enter 2024, according to analysts Wood Mackenzie.

The industry knows that too fast acceleration of size and turbine technology, and an overcommitment to ‘targets’ have affected the industry’s ability to scale sustainably. The transfer of knowledge and technology as well as innovation will be important in maturing the wind industry and, more broadly, the energy landscape.

Greater digitalisation of Predictive Maintenance (PdM) is key to improving cost management and better decision making. By adopting new technologies, wind turbine owners and operators can avoid catastrophic failures, can extend the life of turbine components, and maximise the efficiency of operations ultimately delivering sustainable energy to consumers at the lowest cost.

ONYX is working to develop the next generation of monitoring systems that will deliver an end-to-end set of tools for operators to achieve even greater efficiency and profitability of their assets.

New technology can ultimately bring renewed confidence to the industry. Taking away potential costly unknowns is essential if the industry is to continue attracting investment and keep wind as a significant player in the fight against climate change.

Dr Evgenia Golysheva is VP Strategy and Marketing at ONYX Insight – the largest independent provider of software, sensing and engineering predictive maintenance solutions for Wind industry.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts