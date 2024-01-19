Steve Rae: What keeps me up at night? Maintenance backlog and competence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Opinion

Steve Rae: What keeps me up at night? Maintenance backlog and competence

By Steve Rae, director of Fortitude - Action Beyond Compliance
19/01/2024, 6:00 am Updated: 19/01/2024, 6:32 am
Ste e Rae
Steve Rae is former executive director of Step Change in Safety and a Piper Alpha survivor.

At every Q&A session following the many presentations I give, I am asked: “what are the things that keep you awake at night?” writes Steve Rae, Director with Fortitude – Action Beyond Compliance.

My response has been consistent in recent years: maintenance backlog levels and the assurance of competence, in particular non-technical competence. I would place a reduction in the sector’s maintenance backlog and a strengthening of the industry’s competence assurance systems at the top of the industry’s New Year’s resolutions. Let me explain why.

When I was appointed as an executive director in 2019, I recall being informed about the UK HSE’s concerns around maintenance backlog in that it may be increasing because of the low oil price, from 2015 onwards, due to cost optimisation. The arrival of the pandemic in 2020 necessitated a reduction in staffing levels, and the postponement of annual maintenance shutdown activity further exacerbated the situation.

This is where my first concern stems from. I have seen reports that maintenance backlogs have been subject to As Low as Reasonably Practicable (ALARP) assessments and appropriately classified with Safety & Environmentally Critical Element (SECE) maintenance tasks being prioritised. OEUK’s HSE Report for 2023 provides a clear picture of the SECE maintenance backlog pre and post pandemic. While plans may be in place to address these backlogs, I question how realistic they are and whether the planned approach will be sufficient to reduce them in the near term.

Have we normalised the presence of significant backlog levels by applying the ALARP approach combined with the lack of negative consequences? Have we convinced ourselves, and the regulator, that the presence of a significant backlog is acceptable? I can think of several major incidents where normalised deviance has been identified as a primary causal factor.

This brings me to my second concern: competence.

The availability of a competent workforce is an intrinsic requirement to reduce maintenance backlog. Post-pandemic growth in the renewables sector and the loss of skilled resources from the energy sector through redundancies and retirement have significantly impacted the availability of competent workers. Add to this the fact that the offshore energy industry is viewed by younger generations, and the media, as unattractive and I question where we will source the competent workforce required to meet future staffing levels. The industrial unrest of this summer is an indication of the sentiments of those who continue to work in the sector – we should pay attention to this discord.

I am fully aware of intentions to create a workforce that can transfer seamlessly between sectors to meet supply and demand, and I see the acceptance of the ECITB Connected Competence and OPITO Skills Passport as potential solutions to the competence challenge. However, I do not see this being a “fix all” as there is ongoing debate around the application of common safety training standards, which differ between various sectors. This needs to be urgently addressed to the satisfaction of employers, employees and the regulator. As I see it, it is still very much a work in progress that impacts our ability to source sufficient competent workers and liquidate the existing backlog levels.

As I look towards the future, I do see a positive outlook, but I am also hoping the New Year’s resolutions are met…

Steve Rae is former executive director of Step Change in Safety and a Piper Alpha survivor.

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts