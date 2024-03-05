Are Labour’s windfall plans really a ‘death blow’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Are Labour’s windfall plans really a ‘death blow’?

By Brian Wilson
05/03/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 05/03/2024, 8:50 am
© Supplied by PALabour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar in Scotland discussign windfall tax
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar holding an 'In Conversation' event in Glasgow to discuss what a Labour government would mean for the people of Scotland.

It was all a bit odd at the Scottish Labour conference last month. A few days earlier, the oil and gas industry was shrieking outrage at Labour for proposing a windfall tax on gargantuan profits.

Yet here was Offshore Energies UK sponsoring the conference ceilidh and engaging in civilised debate with Labour politicians who were equally willing to listen. Exactly as any sensible industry body (or Chamber of Commerce) would do.

More widely, the energy industry – old, new and in-between – was amply represented at business events on the conference fringes; a lot of people were anxious to read political runes and make their case to a potential government.

Many of them attended a session where Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade, was in the hot seat.

It was all the better for the fact that his interrogator was Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers, and nobody’s tame question-feeder.

She pressed him on Labour’s windfall proposals and he made clear his door was open to discussions with the industry.

Dr Cameron pursued the reasonable question of why these had not taken place before an announcement rather than after.

His answer was that “things tend to leak” which neither she nor I thought was an adequate response.

Though in the light of the hysteria which ensued, one does wonder who in Aberdeen it would have been safe to raise the subject with in advance of any announcement.

A problem for OEUK is that they are the ultimate boys who cry wolf. There has been no announcement on tax in the past 30 years that was not going to bring North Sea investment grinding to a halt.

The job of governments (and oppositions) is to evaluate these claims, rather than swallow them whole.

It is the same now. Raising tax until 2029 to Norwegian levels does not sound like a death blow.

It seems the industry’s objection is more to ending allowances which encourage companies to make what OEUK describe as “long-term investments in homegrown production”.

The OEUK response was, in its own words “based on the limited information provided by Labour”. To me, that sounds like the cue for detailed discussion, with the industry entirely entitled to point out unintended consequences, from its perspective.

While very important to many, it is unlikely to be the issue on which a General Election is won and lost. Anyway, most voters think taxing energy companies sounds like a good idea.

For the North Sea industry to declare war on Labour at this juncture does not make a lot of sense, even if it feels provoked.

The SNP’s jump on the bandwagon verged on the comical. Last year they wanted to ban all new investment in North Sea oil and gas. This year, they can’t get enough of it. Last year, they loved windfall taxes. This year, windfall taxes are the work of the devil. I wonder what their Green pals think of this year’s version?

As I have argued here before, the missing element is an overall plan which values what exists in the North Sea and provides a credible approach to transition.

All political parties are trying to ride these two horses without surrendering one to the other. None is making a great job of it.

The new “North Sea 2” paper for Our Scottish Futures, written by Professor Nick Butler makes a valuable contribution to that debate, not least by stressing its urgency. One point he makes should remind Labour that being a potential party of government means its words already matter. So be careful!

Butler writes: “The investment required will only be available if private sector participants have confidence in the stability and continuity of policy and Government support”.

Whatever their other merits, Labour’s recent pronouncements have not contributed to certainty – and at this juncture, that criticism should be taken seriously.

Looking ahead, Butler proposes “a distinctive tax regime for the UKCS with the objective of maintaining and growing activity across the energy sector.”

That sounds like a more productive line of policy development than isolated actions directed only towards oil and gas.

Butler points out that the premature closure of North Sea fields could leave an incoming Labour government with a huge bill to pay. If decommissioning starts earlier than expected, then so too will the costs to the Exchequer.

It is worth quoting this passage from his report: “The risk is that these costs will come much sooner if investors decide that the limited opportunities and the political risks attached to further investment in oil and gas development do not justify any further substantial spending.

“If as a result they choose to initiate the decommissioning process the costs to the Treasury through the next Parliament would be considerable. These risks are already evident”.

I wonder if such considerations were factored in before the announcements on the oil and gas tax regime? It is a question which OEUK might reasonably put to Mr Reynolds when they meet.

Butler argues that Labour’s Great British Energy should play a key role in co-ordinating a transition with existing activity in the North Sea the ally of low carbon technologies rather than pitted in a false conflict with them.

That is exactly the plan which is long overdue and a dialogue with Labour in which OEUK needs to be involved.

In that spirit, they should keep sponsoring the ceilidhs and consign talk of treachery to the political fringes where it belongs.

