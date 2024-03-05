Unlocking data for game-changing crew management

Those who know, understand and can see their data will come out top in the energy transition, according to energy tech powerhouse Solab.

Its Onboard Tracker™ crew management software is helping a growing number of global clients achieve revolutionary improvements. Tracking over 100,000 Energy, Renewables and Marine employees in over 100 countries, across 8,000+ sites the tool enables clients to own, structure and visualise data to make better personnel decisions. From better taxation decisions based on employee days in country, to upskilling and cross-industry training to reduce costs, the workforce KPIs are endless.

The modular, web-based Software as a Service (SaaS) platform correctly consolidates data, combining industry knowledge and technological experience to meet the dynamic client. This innovative solution allows slick and seamless co-ordination of crewing related data (covering planning, logistics, training, competence, travel, payroll etc) in fast-paced environments where forecasts must be live and scenario-based to ensure the right decisions are made, at the right times.

By integrating information, Onboard Tracker™ gathers data into a single portal to give in-depth, current information for users to plan, schedule, mobilise and more without duplication or repetition. It makes sure the right people are in the right role and enhances operational visibility with a single version of the truth for end-to-end crew planning.

Recent successes include Magseis Fairfield and UTEC Survey who have both successfully removed manual employee timesheet entry from operations. Instead data is taken straight from the employee rotational schedules, which are securely held by Onboard Tracker™, and set out in a “self-service” style. Here, they can log in and confirm if time has been recorded correctly, with allowances/per diems visible and the capacity to raise queries included. For UTEC, it has meant a time saving of 25 hours of data entry per month, per administrator saving thousands of pounds and allowing efforts to be focussed on crewing more projects – indeed UTEC have crewed 5,000 extra man days with the same headcount in their first year using Onboard Tracker™.

Commenting on Onboard Tracker™ UTEC survey operations and resources manager, Gareth Jones, said: “Onboard Tracker™ has been a complete game-changer for our operations allowing us to focus on proactive strategic improvements instead of being buried in data. The software is so efficient that we have stopped using our old spreadsheets and transferred to Onboard Tracker™ completely.”