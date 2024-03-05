Unlocking data for game-changing crew management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Promoted

Unlocking data for game-changing crew management

By Solab IT Services
05/03/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by SolabOnboard Tracker crew management software is helping a growing number of global clients achieve revolutionary improvements.
Onboard Tracker crew management software is helping a growing number of global clients achieve revolutionary improvements.

Those who know, understand and can see their data will come out top in the energy transition, according to energy tech powerhouse Solab.

Its Onboard Tracker™ crew management software is helping a growing number of global clients achieve revolutionary improvements. Tracking over 100,000 Energy, Renewables and Marine employees in over 100 countries, across 8,000+ sites the tool enables clients to own, structure and visualise data to make better personnel decisions. From better taxation decisions based on employee days in country, to upskilling and cross-industry training to reduce costs, the workforce KPIs are endless.

The modular, web-based Software as a Service (SaaS) platform correctly consolidates data, combining industry knowledge and technological experience to meet the dynamic client. This innovative solution allows slick and seamless co-ordination of crewing related data (covering planning, logistics, training, competence, travel, payroll etc) in fast-paced environments where forecasts must be live and scenario-based to ensure the right decisions are made, at the right times.

By integrating information, Onboard Tracker™ gathers data into a single portal to give in-depth, current information for users to plan, schedule, mobilise and more without duplication or repetition. It makes sure the right people are in the right role and enhances operational visibility with a single version of the truth for end-to-end crew planning.

Recent successes include Magseis Fairfield and UTEC Survey who have both successfully removed manual employee timesheet entry from operations. Instead data is taken straight from the employee rotational schedules, which are securely held by Onboard Tracker™, and set out in a “self-service” style. Here, they can log in and confirm if time has been recorded correctly, with allowances/per diems visible and the capacity to raise queries included. For UTEC, it has meant a time saving of 25 hours of data entry per month, per administrator saving thousands of pounds and allowing efforts to be focussed on crewing more projects – indeed UTEC have crewed 5,000 extra man days with the same headcount in their first year using Onboard Tracker™.

Commenting on Onboard Tracker™ UTEC survey operations and resources manager, Gareth Jones, said: “Onboard Tracker™ has been a complete game-changer for our operations allowing us to focus on proactive strategic improvements instead of being buried in data. The software is so efficient that we have stopped using our old spreadsheets and transferred to Onboard Tracker™ completely.”

