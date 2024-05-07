Welcome new staff, ‘have a coffee and a chat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Welcome new staff, ‘have a coffee and a chat’

By Brayden Sutherland
07/05/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 07/05/2024, 7:57 am
Cup of coffee from Howie's Bistro, Dunkeld.

The end of March was my four-year anniversary as part of the Energy Voice team. On the one hand, it feels like time has flown by. On the other, it also feels like ages ago when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill.

Starting a brand new job as lockdown began was, I’ll be honest, very weird. Anyone else who had the same experience at that time will empathise with the sense of unease and dislocation.

There was no friendly in-person welcome on my first day, no tour around the office with kind smiles and hellos from new colleagues.

Of course, everyone was super welcoming on Teams and phone calls, but things were definitely a bit strange sitting there on my own in the spare room getting ready for a big new job that depended on meeting new people and forging personal relationships.

Brayden Sutherland.

But I appreciate it was weird for everyone else too, so the only thing to do was roll up my sleeves and get stuck in, which I did and I’ve never looked back.

Those early days of lockdown did make me appreciate the stress that was put on people’s mental health at that time and it especially shone a light on how this can be amplified when starting a new job.

It’s an exciting time for sure, but can also cause anxiety. In these days of hybrid working when everyone is super busy it can be all too easy to miss the opportunity to say hi and make sure a new member of the team feels welcome.

My key learning from that time and looking forward is to make a proper effort to get to know new starts on the team.

Have a coffee and a chat and make sure they settle quickly both for their benefit and for the culture you’re trying to create in the company.

Hopefully, this is something you can reflect on and take into your own workplace.

One of my proudest achievements over the past four years has been the launch and success of this mental health column in our monthly supplement.

It kicked off with an inspiring piece by Mike Scotland, founder of manUP speakUP, who was our first contributor.

Every month since then we’ve featured moving, educational and motivational columns so I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed a piece so far.

For those who haven’t yet but feel you have something to say, let’s grab that coffee and have a chat. At least we can do it in person these days!

