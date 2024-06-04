Should we care about ‘who powers Britain’ post-election?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Opinion

Should we care about ‘who powers Britain’ post-election?

By Brian Wilson
04/06/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by James McCauley/ShuttMandatory Credit: Photo by James McCauley/Shutterstock (13423403fd) Sir Keir Starmer, MP Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition, addresses the Labour Party conference.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by James McCauley/Shutterstock (13423403fd) Sir Keir Starmer, MP Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition, addresses the Labour Party conference.

You have to go back half a century since energy featured as a major General Election issue.

Even then, it was the peg on which to hang other objectives rather than recognition of the sector’s importance as the engine of our society.

Edward Heath went to the country in February 1974 to ask “Who governs Britain?”

It was the trade union movement in general he was taking on and the electorate was confidently expected to provide a resounding endorsement of Heath’s hard line.

Then the Middle East oil crisis intervened, for which not even the National Union of Mineworkers could be blamed.

Heath’s response was to put the country on a three day week to conserve power and so energy security became a dominant issue. At that time, this really meant coal.

So Heath did not get the answer he expected. Instead, voters’ ambivalence produced a hung Parliament and another General Election later in the year which Heath lost narrowly.

Soon he was gone and replaced by Margaret Thatcher. The miners’ day of reckoning was delayed by another decade.

In Scotland, the 1974 elections were dominated by the question: “Scotland’s Oil?”. Again, this wasn’t really an argument about energy but about independence which, in some eyes, had been granted a new economic rationale. It took five years for that tide to go out, at least temporarily.

Thereafter, we got used to energy security at an affordable cost. Indeed, we produced more of the stuff than we needed from coal, nuclear, oil and gas. Happy days!

Mrs Thatcher privatised most things and symbolically closed down the Department of Energy since keeping the nation’s lights on was now a matter for private enterprise. So who needed government?

One looming problem always lay in a basic contradiction between two traditional imperatives of energy policy – affordability and security of supply. As long as the industry was publicly owned, the two went hand in hand.

Over-supply was a virtue, not a problem. In a privatised environment, profits depended on squeezing out surplus capacity, which created long-term dependency on imports.

By the time Labour came into power in 1997, a third imperative had emerged – the drive to reduce carbon emissions by encouraging renewables. But this produced another collision of priorities.

As I never tired of pointing out, the run-down of nuclear meant everything we did on renewables was running to stand still, in carbon reduction terms.

While these trade-offs were becoming more difficult to reconcile, they did not add up to a major political issue on which General Elections were fought.

Will it be any different this time? Certainly, there are plenty of energy ingredients in the current mix – recent memory of soaring bills; global supply insecurity; demand for a “just transition” to renewables; future prospects for the North Sea, to mention but a few.

As always, any sensible policy takes as its starting point the need to balance these three imperatives – security of supply, affordability and carbon reduction. Allow one to dominate unduly and the others go askew. These are the criteria against which politicians should be challenged over the next few weeks and manifestos judged.

As Ted Heath found out 50 years ago, no government will be forgiven by voters for failing to maintain security of supply, even in circumstances which are largely beyond its own control.

Equally, unaffordable energy prices are politically unsaleable as the Tories recently discovered to the Exchequer’s substantial cost.

The third imperative, now marketed as the “just transition” is the most subjective. It can mean largely what anyone wants it to mean with timescales to match.

Accordingly, it carries less threat of instant political retribution though there are risks in being captured by one particular interest group.

There are no certainties in General Elections (think, again, 1974 and also 1992 when expectations were overturned).

At this point, the widespread prediction is that there will be a Labour government and therefore, on energy as everything else, Labour policy is under the greatest scrutiny and subject to the most intensive lobbying.

While lobbying organisations always go through the courtesies of speaking to all parties, it is the one most likely to be in government that they really have to influence.

This is a reality which the oil and gas industry is as acutely aware of as anyone so it is hardly surprising that they are pressing Keir Starmer hard.

I think it was a mistake for Labour to embrace the mantra of no new North Sea licences. As I noted here last month, even the outgoing chief executive of the Climate Change Committee thinks that is a marginal issue in the drive for Net Zero.

Ultimately, pragmatism is likely to prevail and Labour should leave that door open – as should those currently seeking a re-think.

In contrast, the commitment to create GB Energy as a strong, interventionist force is an excellent Labour policy which, 40 years on, offers the chance to revive what Mrs Thatcher destroyed, a UK version of Statoil (now Equinor) which made Norway a worldwide force.

Fleshing out GB Energy’s role in the age of renewables should be the real focus of the campaign.

In this election, energy should feature as a prominent issue even if not a decisive one. The delusion that government is not responsible for our energy future is long since gone – and voters just might decide that “who powers Britain” is a question that really matters.

Recommended for you

Tags