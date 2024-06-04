UK vs Norway oil policy ‘a tale of two halves’ says Vysus CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

UK vs Norway oil policy ‘a tale of two halves’ says Vysus CEO

By Ryan Duff
04/06/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 04/06/2024, 10:02 am
© Supplied by VysusVysus CEO Thomas Aas Saethre
Vysus CEO Thomas Aas Saethre.

Norway and the UK are titans of North Sea oil production, however, policy across the two nations tells a “tale of two halves,” said Vysus CEO Thomas Aas Saethre.

“We see very different approaches politically depending on whether you’re based in Norway or the UK,” the Norwegian boss of the Aberdeen-based company said.

The headline rate of tax for oil and gas operators in Norway has always been higher than that paid by UK firms.

However, under the Labour Party’s plans for a “proper” windfall tax, UK operators will pay the same rate as Norwegian firms, 78%, as investment incentives are closed.

The key differentiator between Labour’s policy and Norway’s fiscal regime is fiscal incentives, firms that spend money within the Nordic country’s borders are subject to certain allowances that would not be present under the suggested UK tax policy.

“In Norway, there’s been quite a lot of incentive around the continued development of the Norwegian continental shelf,” Mr Aas Saethre explained.

energy imports UK £100bn © Bloomberg
A Norwegian national flag flies from the back of a boat in view of the the Aasta Hansteen gas platform operated by Statoil ASA during its ceremonial baptism near Stord, Norway, on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Photographer: Carina Johansen/Bloomberg

An “anchor customer” of Vysus’ operations in Norway is the country’s state-owned oil firm Equinor. He added: “We see a lot of activity from that [investment incentives] in our Norwegian business.

“In the UK it’s slightly different,” Mr Aas Saethre continued, “there’s more uncertainty, it’s more fragmented, and there’s obviously less Capex [capital expenditure] flying about in the UK.”

As the UK ramps up to a general election, the Norwegian boss said: “If you look at this from a purely oil and gas activity development standpoint you know there’s no doubt that the Norwegian tax incentives have been very beneficial to the Norwegian oil and gas sector.”

Thomas Aas Saethre argued that the incentives laid out in Norway have led to investment “in the supply chain” and “certainly it leads to job creation.”

‘Aberdeen is still our HQ’ – Vysus on making UK jobs

Job creation is exactly what the new Vysus boss wants to see happen, specifically in the firm’s Aberdeen base.

“Aberdeen is still our HQ, formally, although we are dispersed,” Mr Aas Saethre affirmed.

“We still have global capabilities and competencies that we use both in Aberdeen, in the UK, but also, we use those competencies globally, mostly in Europe but also in other areas of the world into the Middle East, for example.”

In a conversation with Energy Voice the man who recently took the helm of the consultancy firm explained that he is “making the team bigger” in Aberdeen.

“We’re looking to grow our top line somewhere between 15 and 20% year on year,” he said, later explaining that this growth will reflect a growing headcount.

“In a consulting business, it scales quite linearly. A fair assumption is that if we’re 100 people, I’m not saying we are 100 people, but if we grow 15% there’s going to be 15 more headcounts.”

This trajectory has the potential to see Aberdeen grow disproportionately to other Vysus bases.

“There are certain competencies in Aberdeen where we see probably see the potential for higher growth rate,” he explained.

This can be chalked up to the offering the Aberdeen Vysus team provides and the growth the north-east Scotland base is experiencing in demand for its services.

Risk management and environmental services are seeing the most “pull from the market,” Mr Aas Saethre explained.

“We see a pull from renewables we see more pull on compliance and regulatory advice, that’s probably where we see the biggest potential for a consulting business just now.”

Recommended for you

Tags