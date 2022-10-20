A quitter not a fighter: Liz Truss steps down as Prime Minister after only 44 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A quitter not a fighter: Liz Truss steps down as Prime Minister after only 44 days

Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister after facing an open revolt from her MPs, following a tumultuous 24 hours.
By Adele Merson
20/10/2022, 1:51 pm Updated: 20/10/2022, 5:07 pm
© PALiz Truss resigns
The Tory party leader confirmed her departure in a statement delivered outside Number 10 on Thursday.

A leadership election will take place within the next week, Ms Truss confirmed.

She will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen.

Ms Truss met with Sir Graham Brady, the powerful chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, to No 10 in a hastily-arranged meeting on Thursday.

Climate minister Graham Stuart said he had been “proud” to serve Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

In a statement, the junior minister said: “I am sorry to see the Prime Minister resign today.

“When she entered Downing Street, the Prime Minister set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy to make our country an aspiration nation. During her time in office she delivered on her promise of reversing the National Insurance increase and introduced the Energy Price Guarantee Bill to give families and businesses the support they need with their energy bills.

“I have been proud to serve during her Premiership as Minister for Climate working to deliver the Government’s positive vision to achieve our aim of making the UK Net Zero by 2050.

“I will support the next leader of the Conservative Party in their work to provide security and stability for the country, and I wish the Prime Minister and her family the very best for the future.”

