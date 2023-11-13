Over 200 students take part in Girls In Energy annual conference in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Other News

Over 200 students take part in Girls In Energy annual conference in Aberdeen

By Energy Reporter
13/11/2023, 4:41 pm
© Supplied by ShellAttendees at the 2023 Girls In Energy conference held at the Aberdeen Music Hall on Friday, November 10.
Attendees at the 2023 Girls In Energy conference held at the Aberdeen Music Hall on Friday, November 10.

More than 200 young women gathered in Aberdeen last week to discuss innovative solutions to global food, water and energy sector challenges as part of the annual Girls In Energy conference.

Held at the Aberdeen Music Hall on Friday, November 10, the one-day conference brought together students from across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Fife.

Delivered in partnership with North East Scotland College (NESCol) and Fife College, Girls In Energy is a year-long engineering course for 14 to 17-year-old secondary school students.

Sponsored by Shell, the initiative aims to encourage more young women to engage with science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects.

Throughout the day, the girls worked in teams to brainstorm solutions to sustainability challenges before five groups presented their ideas to a panel of judges from the energy sector, including Scottish energy and environment minister Gillian Martin.

The winning team presented an idea for a seed bank and growth project to encourage people to grow their own food at home.

© Supplied by Shell
The winning team at the Girls In Energy conference held in Aberdeen (Katie Kelman, Ellie Grant, Erin Hay, Seren Murray and Lottie Gray), pictured with Simon Roddy, senior vice-president upstream at Shell UK, and the judges Gillian Martin, Minister for Energy and the Environment, Professor Lesley Sloss and Lucy Ferguson from Shell.

Ms Martin said ensuring young women are engaged in STEM is incredibly important to support the growth of Scotland’s economy and its transition towards net zero.

“The Girls in Energy initiative is a great example of what can be achieved by cooperation,” Ms Martin said.

“I am in no doubt that it has over the years inspired many young women to think about a career in one of the most exciting sectors that has the potential to play a huge part in getting us to Net Zero, and will continue to do so.”

Shell UK senior vice-president Simon Roddy said projects like Girls In Energy will hopefully encourage more young women to pursue a career in the sector.

NESCol director of business development Duncan Abernathy said in the 10 years the initiative has been running, an estimated 1,000 girls have taken part.

“The annual conference is the perfect opportunity to highlight the value of the initiative to the participants and to celebrate their involvement,” Mr Abernathy said.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts