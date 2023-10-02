Finalists for the 2023 AFBE-UK Awards announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finalists for the 2023 AFBE-UK Awards announced

By Ryan Duff
02/10/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 02/10/2023, 7:25 am
© Supplied by AFBEAFBE-UK Awards
AFBE-UK has announced the finalists for its Diversity and Inclusion Awards, the winners of which will be revealed on Thursday, November 23 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

More than 500 people are expected to attend the AFBE-UK Awards and gala night where Graeme Gordon, VP of Production at BP will deliver the keynote speech.

The nominees for each category are:

STEM Champion of the Year, sponsored by Wood plc

  • Dr Margi Vilnay – Senior Lecturer in Structural Engineering and Director of Public Engagement and Outreach for the School of Science and Engineering, University of Dundee
  • Isabella Mascarenhas – Vice President, Grass Roots Education & Social Impact, RS Group Plc
  • Dr Urenna Adegbotolu – NextGen Programme Co-ordinator, AFBE-UK

Young BME Professional of the Year, sponsored by Leonardo

  • Emmanuel Afolabi – Civil Engineer, Ramboll
  • Mohammad Taher – Aerodrome Systems Specialist, Heathrow Airport
  • Abi Tetteh – Engineering Manager, Hybrid Bill Technical Team, Bechtel Corporation

Mentor of the Year, sponsored by the Royal Academy of Engineering

  • Barry Nicol – Director, PMO – Eastern Hemisphere, Champion X
  • Morenike Amiaka – Technical Professional Leader – Safety, KBR
  • Sarah Pisitelli – Associate Director, Rail Stations, WSP (UK)

BME Leader of the Year, sponsored by the Royal Air Force

  • Tosha Nembhard – Programme Director – Aerospace Engineering, University of Leicester
  • Amitoj Singh – Operations Director, Ethical Power Connections
  • Stephen Fernandez – Director, Midlands Civil & Structural Leader, Arup

Company of the Year, sponsored by SSE plc

  • Bechtel Corporation
  • Niyo Group
  • WSP UK Ltd

The event has been held every other year since 2012 and is set to play host to “some hugely inspirational stories,” say AFBE-UK.

Chrissie Clarke, Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement at Wood, said: “We believe by recognising and celebrating STEM champions they will act as role models and spark the interest and intrigue of the next generation of innovators, inventors and leaders to take up STEM subjects and join us as we design the future.”

