Finalists for the 2023 AFBE-UK Awards announced

AFBE-UK has announced the finalists for its Diversity and Inclusion Awards, the winners of which will be revealed on Thursday, November 23 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.
More than 500 people are expected to attend the AFBE-UK Awards and gala night where Graeme Gordon, VP of Production at BP will deliver the keynote speech.
The nominees for each category are:
STEM Champion of the Year, sponsored by Wood plc
- Dr Margi Vilnay – Senior Lecturer in Structural Engineering and Director of Public Engagement and Outreach for the School of Science and Engineering, University of Dundee
- Isabella Mascarenhas – Vice President, Grass Roots Education & Social Impact, RS Group Plc
- Dr Urenna Adegbotolu – NextGen Programme Co-ordinator, AFBE-UK
Young BME Professional of the Year, sponsored by Leonardo
- Emmanuel Afolabi – Civil Engineer, Ramboll
- Mohammad Taher – Aerodrome Systems Specialist, Heathrow Airport
- Abi Tetteh – Engineering Manager, Hybrid Bill Technical Team, Bechtel Corporation
Mentor of the Year, sponsored by the Royal Academy of Engineering
- Barry Nicol – Director, PMO – Eastern Hemisphere, Champion X
- Morenike Amiaka – Technical Professional Leader – Safety, KBR
- Sarah Pisitelli – Associate Director, Rail Stations, WSP (UK)
BME Leader of the Year, sponsored by the Royal Air Force
- Tosha Nembhard – Programme Director – Aerospace Engineering, University of Leicester
- Amitoj Singh – Operations Director, Ethical Power Connections
- Stephen Fernandez – Director, Midlands Civil & Structural Leader, Arup
Company of the Year, sponsored by SSE plc
- Bechtel Corporation
- Niyo Group
- WSP UK Ltd
The event has been held every other year since 2012 and is set to play host to “some hugely inspirational stories,” say AFBE-UK.
Chrissie Clarke, Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement at Wood, said: “We believe by recognising and celebrating STEM champions they will act as role models and spark the interest and intrigue of the next generation of innovators, inventors and leaders to take up STEM subjects and join us as we design the future.”