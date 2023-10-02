Finalists for the 2023 AFBE-UK Awards announced

AFBE-UK has announced the finalists for its Diversity and Inclusion Awards, the winners of which will be revealed on Thursday, November 23 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

More than 500 people are expected to attend the AFBE-UK Awards and gala night where Graeme Gordon, VP of Production at BP will deliver the keynote speech.

The nominees for each category are:

STEM Champion of the Year, sponsored by Wood plc

Dr Margi Vilnay – Senior Lecturer in Structural Engineering and Director of Public Engagement and Outreach for the School of Science and Engineering, University of Dundee

Isabella Mascarenhas – Vice President, Grass Roots Education & Social Impact, RS Group Plc

Dr Urenna Adegbotolu – NextGen Programme Co-ordinator, AFBE-UK

Young BME Professional of the Year, sponsored by Leonardo

Emmanuel Afolabi – Civil Engineer, Ramboll

Mohammad Taher – Aerodrome Systems Specialist, Heathrow Airport

Abi Tetteh – Engineering Manager, Hybrid Bill Technical Team, Bechtel Corporation

Mentor of the Year, sponsored by the Royal Academy of Engineering

Barry Nicol – Director, PMO – Eastern Hemisphere, Champion X

Morenike Amiaka – Technical Professional Leader – Safety, KBR

Sarah Pisitelli – Associate Director, Rail Stations, WSP (UK)

BME Leader of the Year, sponsored by the Royal Air Force

Tosha Nembhard – Programme Director – Aerospace Engineering, University of Leicester

Amitoj Singh – Operations Director, Ethical Power Connections

Stephen Fernandez – Director, Midlands Civil & Structural Leader, Arup

Company of the Year, sponsored by SSE plc

Bechtel Corporation

Niyo Group

WSP UK Ltd

The event has been held every other year since 2012 and is set to play host to “some hugely inspirational stories,” say AFBE-UK.

Chrissie Clarke, Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement at Wood, said: “We believe by recognising and celebrating STEM champions they will act as role models and spark the interest and intrigue of the next generation of innovators, inventors and leaders to take up STEM subjects and join us as we design the future.”