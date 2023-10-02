Let’s keep talking – encouraging conversations to help end the stigma of mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Let’s keep talking – encouraging conversations to help end the stigma of mental health

By Adam Murray, offshore rigger at CAN
02/10/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 02/10/2023, 7:57 am
© Supplied by CAN GroupAdam Murray, offshore rigger at CAN
Adam Murray, offshore rigger at CAN.

As an offshore worker, it can seem particularly hard to talk about mental health, especially with the “manly” attitudes and stigma that can come with it.

Sometimes, being offshore can echo any issues that you have at home or within yourself and make them seem a hundred times worse. The feeling of being so far from home in such a remote place, along with the feeling of missing out on home life, can give you the sense that life gets paused while your friends and family continue without you. It can and has caused many issues with people over the years.

As someone who has suffered from mental health issues over the years, there have been lots of ups and downs. In the past, the downs became more and the ups became less. This led to what felt like a constant down and I began to think that this was now the new normal.

Then, after a really bad down spell, I finally did something about it. I wouldn’t say I decided, it was more that I had hit rock bottom and the only option I felt was counselling. I can wholeheartedly say I wish I had done it years ago; I would recommend it to anyone and often do if it is ever brought up.

It doesn’t mean to say I’m “cured”, I still have ups and downs like everyone else. However, I now have the tools to help me through it, rather than do what I did before and bury it or deal with it through distractions.

This is especially important now that I am about to be a parent for the first time. It’s amazing how your mindset shifts from thinking that the issues you have or had, now seem irrelevant due to the fact that I need to take care of this human that I haven’t met yet.

There are still worries, but they are a new kind – will I be able to financially support my family? Will my wife be okay when I am away for half of the year or more? Will we still have time to ourselves?

These thoughts are still worrying but nothing like before, and now I also have the tools from counselling to help deal with it – it doesn’t stop it being terrifying though.

So as a “macho” offshore worker, and to almost sound cliché, all I can say is it’s okay not to be okay. We are all human and I can guarantee your family loves you and wants to see you home safe.

Please speak out, there are lots of ways to talk and people are there to provide support whether it be family, friends or your employer.

I know my employer, CAN Group, has a variety of resources and support for its workforce in relation to maintaining good mental health and wellbeing and encourages conversations to help end the stigma.

