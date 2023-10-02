Let’s keep talking – encouraging conversations to help end the stigma of mental health

As an offshore worker, it can seem particularly hard to talk about mental health, especially with the “manly” attitudes and stigma that can come with it.

Sometimes, being offshore can echo any issues that you have at home or within yourself and make them seem a hundred times worse. The feeling of being so far from home in such a remote place, along with the feeling of missing out on home life, can give you the sense that life gets paused while your friends and family continue without you. It can and has caused many issues with people over the years.

As someone who has suffered from mental health issues over the years, there have been lots of ups and downs. In the past, the downs became more and the ups became less. This led to what felt like a constant down and I began to think that this was now the new normal.

Then, after a really bad down spell, I finally did something about it. I wouldn’t say I decided, it was more that I had hit rock bottom and the only option I felt was counselling. I can wholeheartedly say I wish I had done it years ago; I would recommend it to anyone and often do if it is ever brought up.

It doesn’t mean to say I’m “cured”, I still have ups and downs like everyone else. However, I now have the tools to help me through it, rather than do what I did before and bury it or deal with it through distractions.

This is especially important now that I am about to be a parent for the first time. It’s amazing how your mindset shifts from thinking that the issues you have or had, now seem irrelevant due to the fact that I need to take care of this human that I haven’t met yet.

There are still worries, but they are a new kind – will I be able to financially support my family? Will my wife be okay when I am away for half of the year or more? Will we still have time to ourselves?

These thoughts are still worrying but nothing like before, and now I also have the tools from counselling to help deal with it – it doesn’t stop it being terrifying though.

So as a “macho” offshore worker, and to almost sound cliché, all I can say is it’s okay not to be okay. We are all human and I can guarantee your family loves you and wants to see you home safe.

Please speak out, there are lots of ways to talk and people are there to provide support whether it be family, friends or your employer.

I know my employer, CAN Group, has a variety of resources and support for its workforce in relation to maintaining good mental health and wellbeing and encourages conversations to help end the stigma.