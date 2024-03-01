Helicopter tragedy, Orsted’s rethink and the geoscience crunch

A black day for the offshore industry, with a helicopter disaster in Norway leaving one dead and five injured. Norwegian companies are reliant on the Sikorsky S-92 but is it safe?

Orsted’s interim COO was in London this week, putting a brave face on the company’s challenges. The offshore wind developer has cut back some of its more ambitious targets, but seems determined to press on with major plans. Floating wind may have to wait until the 2030s, though.

And finally, Allister talks us through some of the discussion around geosciences at the recent Future North Sea event. Students and universities are turning away from the discipline, posing tough questions on the UK’s energy plans – both conventional oil and gas but also new hopes in CCS, geothermal and wind.

Listen here, now, to the most recent episode of Energy Voice Out Loud.