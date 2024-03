It’s been a big week for announcements on electricity market reform. Ed explains the implications of government plans to keep unabated gas plants on the grid beyond 2030 and a shift to zonal electricity pricing.

Ryan sifts through a report that finds North Sea nations are largely unaligned with Paris Agreement targets – but the team have some questions over the metrics.

And Andrew surveys some of the emerging frontiers in offshore wind, with some key markets and auctions to watch in 2024.