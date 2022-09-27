What does the energy transition mean for the commercial property market in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What does the energy transition mean for the commercial property market in Aberdeen?

Is the upturn in commercial property markets in Aberdeen due to rising oil prices or the region’s investment in renewable technologies?
By Richard Shepherd, partner at Gilson Gray.
27/09/2022, 4:55 pm
© Supplied by Gilson GrayRichard Shepherd
Richard Shepherd

There’s no doubt that in the first half of this year we have seen significant degrees of confidence returning to both industrial and office markets in Aberdeen.

Office Market

The total take-up in the first half of the year was 256,426 sq ft, representing a 361% increase on the same period in 2021.

Q2’s figure of 60,521 sq ft also represents the strongest Q2 performance for office take-up since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grade A space within the city remains in short supply. Increasing numbers of landlords are refurbishing existing stock to meet demand for prime space.

It is clear that the energy sector continues to view Aberdeen as an attractive and the most appropriate venue to house its office-based resources.

Industrial Market

Here the picture is broadly similar. There has been a surge of deals in Q1 and over 235,000 sq ft of industrial space was transacted during the first three months of 2022 in Aberdeen.

This represents a 37% increase on the same period in 2021. The number of larger occupier requirements being circulated on the market is on the rise.

There is still an excess of supply but levels of demand continue to rise, highlighting the relative lack of good-quality, available accommodation.

It’s not possible to state with any certainty if the upturn is due to rising oil prices or the
transition. Both will be playing their part.

All this, of course, is great news for landlords but not so good if you are actively looking to relocate or expand. Rents and prices are on the rise and the right space may be harder to find.

As always, it’s vital that professional advice is sought at the outset. If your business has an imminent requirement for a change of space, then I will be pleased to hear from you.

