Onboard Tracker: The Crew Management system revolutionising the energy industry

“There is simply no other system like this for highly regulated industry” – Kevin Coll, Solab IT Services.

A bold statement for sure. But one that Solab’s Managing Director Kevin Coll stands by unreservedly.

Indeed, there are many Training and Competence systems on the market, but very few if any, that have Personnel Logistics at their core and have been created specifically for highly regulated industry to support the dynamic, and often unpredictable landscape, of managing mobile and global workforces.

Setting them apart is the fact that Solab recognises that Training and Competence is not a standalone function. Rather it works in partnership with all operational elements to ensure your mobile workforces are safe, compliant, and selected for the right reasons for the right projects, rotations and work scopes.

Introducing Onboard Tracker™. Developed by leading Aberdeen-based Digital Tech company Solab, the web-based system enables end to end Crew Management for its users by providing a central, easy-to-use and remote accessible hub for all core crewing touch points including Training and Competence, Workforce Planning, Personnel Logistics, HR and Travel.

The modular web-based Software as a Service (SaaS) records vital day to day operations data to ensure the safety, compliance and visibility of tens of thousands of highly skilled Energy and Renewables employees in over 50 countries.

Factors such as knowing exactly where your mobile workforce are, what skills they have, who is available, who may be quarantined and their current vaccination status are vitally important amid increasingly challenging times.

Moreover, the ability to forecast future client, project and skill demand means that training and competence teams can be proactive in their planning of course renewals, updates to matrices and employee development – and the wider business can ensure effective utilisation of the workforce whilst easily identifying gaps where recruitment or upskilling may be necessary. The benefit of precise planning means only essential training and competence costs are incurred avoiding unscheduled and expensive training.

“Onboard Tracker is unique in that it hasn’t been replicated from another industry and applied to the energy sector – it has been designed specifically for energy, renewables and marine,” explains Kevin.

“This is particularly relevant for Planning, Logistics, Training & Competence teams who can operate with the reassurance that their crews are fully trained in line with industry regulations.”

Onboard Tracker™ has the flexibility to cover requirements from a broad client base with the technology easily transferable across other sectors including dive support, wind and nuclear.

“We have the tools, industry experience and know-how to best prepare highly regulated industry with the advanced digital tech support it requires,” continues Kevin.

“Our energy sector clients needed an innovative, flexible system that would grow with their business, one which would simultaneously manage a workforce and enhance operations. We also put the control back into the hands of our clients as we firmly believe our customers should be custodians of their own data.”

The Onboard Tracker team continue to partner and integrate with major Training and Competence providers which means in-person and e-learning training course completion can be auto recorded within Onboard Tracker, ensuring clients have a single source of truth for all Training and Competence data, regardless of the number of providers they use.

The software’s explosive growth now sees its clients tracking crews visiting over 70% of the manned rigs and almost 30% of dive support vessels in the UKCS.

Here’s what some of them have to say:

Global E&C

“Onboard Tracker has literally fixed all our issues in managing our offshore workforce. From resource requests to crew management and improved governance on our training and compliance practices, it covers it all. It has completely transformed how we operate.

“Onboard Tracker was the one system that stood head and shoulders above anything else on the market.”

Bilfinger UK

“Our reporting has been transformed with Onboard Tracker™. It’s instant and its available for management. It has clearly enhanced our training and competency processes and procedures as well as taken away the admin burden – the system is so quick and slick. Onboard Tracker™ is so intuitive and ever evolving. We continue to benefit from the ongoing development enhancements.

“For any training and competency teams out there considering a new system, you should absolutely seek an Onboard Tracker™ demo. Anyone using old, traditional methods of recording and spreadsheets, you need to move away from this. It has certainly transformed our way of working.

“The future is Onboard Tracker™.”

But with Onboard Tracker™ seeing really is believing. Book a demo today at www.onboardtracker.com and find out how to get your business on board the digital revolution today