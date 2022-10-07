Onboard Tracker: The Crew Management system revolutionising the energy industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Onboard Tracker: The Crew Management system revolutionising the energy industry

“There is simply no other system like this for highly regulated industry” – Kevin Coll, Solab IT Services.
By Reporter
07/10/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Solab ITsolab it
Solab IT managing director Kevin Coll.

A bold statement for sure. But one that Solab’s Managing Director Kevin Coll stands by unreservedly.

Indeed, there are many Training and Competence systems on the market, but very few if any, that have Personnel Logistics at their core and have been created specifically for highly regulated industry to support the dynamic, and often unpredictable landscape, of managing mobile and global workforces.

Setting them apart is the fact that Solab recognises that Training and Competence is not a standalone function. Rather it works in partnership with all operational elements to ensure your mobile workforces are safe, compliant, and selected for the right reasons for the right projects, rotations and work scopes.

Introducing Onboard Tracker™. Developed by leading Aberdeen-based Digital Tech company Solab, the web-based system enables end to end Crew Management for its users by providing a central, easy-to-use and remote accessible hub for all core crewing touch points including Training and Competence, Workforce Planning, Personnel Logistics, HR and Travel.

The modular web-based Software as a Service (SaaS) records vital day to day operations data to ensure the safety, compliance and visibility of tens of thousands of highly skilled Energy and Renewables employees in over 50 countries.

Factors such as knowing exactly where your mobile workforce are, what skills they have, who is available, who may be quarantined and their current vaccination status are vitally important amid increasingly challenging times.

Moreover, the ability to forecast future client, project and skill demand means that training and competence teams can be proactive in their planning of course renewals, updates to matrices and employee development – and the wider business can ensure effective utilisation of the workforce whilst easily identifying gaps where recruitment or upskilling may be necessary. The benefit of precise planning means only essential training and competence costs are incurred avoiding unscheduled and expensive training.

“Onboard Tracker is unique in that it hasn’t been replicated from another industry and applied to the energy sector – it has been designed specifically for energy, renewables and marine,” explains Kevin.

“This is particularly relevant for Planning, Logistics, Training & Competence teams who can operate with the reassurance that their crews are fully trained in line with industry regulations.”

Onboard Tracker™ has the flexibility to cover requirements from a broad client base with the technology easily transferable across other sectors including dive support, wind and nuclear.

“We have the tools, industry experience and know-how to best prepare highly regulated industry with the advanced digital tech support it requires,” continues Kevin.

“Our energy sector clients needed an innovative, flexible system that would grow with their business, one which would simultaneously manage a workforce and enhance operations. We also put the control back into the hands of our clients as we firmly believe our customers should be custodians of their own data.”

The Onboard Tracker team continue to partner and integrate with major Training and Competence providers which means in-person and e-learning training course completion can be auto recorded within Onboard Tracker, ensuring clients have a single source of truth for all Training and Competence data, regardless of the number of providers they use.

The software’s explosive growth now sees its clients tracking crews visiting over 70% of the manned rigs and almost 30% of dive support vessels in the UKCS.

Here’s what some of them have to say:

Global E&C

“Onboard Tracker has literally fixed all our issues in managing our offshore workforce. From resource requests to crew management and improved governance on our training and compliance practices, it covers it all. It has completely transformed how we operate.

“Onboard Tracker was the one system that stood head and shoulders above anything else on the market.”

Bilfinger UK

“Our reporting has been transformed with Onboard Tracker™. It’s instant and its available for management. It has clearly enhanced our training and competency processes and procedures as well as taken away the admin burden – the system is so quick and slick. Onboard Tracker™ is so intuitive and ever evolving. We continue to benefit from the ongoing development enhancements.

“For any training and competency teams out there considering a new system, you should absolutely seek an Onboard Tracker™ demo. Anyone using old, traditional methods of recording and spreadsheets, you need to move away from this. It has certainly transformed our way of working.

“The future is Onboard Tracker™.”

But with Onboard Tracker™ seeing really is believing. Book a demo today at www.onboardtracker.com and find out how to get your business on board the digital revolution today

