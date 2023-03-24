D&I champion and offshore worker Samantha Jayne Nelson to speak at cHerRies Conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
D&I champion and offshore worker Samantha Jayne Nelson to speak at cHerRies Conference

By Erikka Askeland
24/03/2023, 7:13 am
© Supplied by Samantha Jayne NelsoSamantha Jayne Nelson, OIM for the Shell Penguins project in the North Sea, completed her transition 15 years ago.
Around 15 years ago, Samantha Jayne Nelson came back to work after the Christmas break and sent out an email to her work colleagues.

The heartfelt missive set out that he would now be presenting as she – her true self – and her name was Samantha Jayne. She also then thanked them for their understanding.

As she pressed send, she became the first boss of an oil rig – the offshore installation manager (OIM) – to openly identify as transgender.

Born and raised in the North East of England in a traditional, working-class Catholic family, Ms Nelson made the decision to confirm her transition after years of feeling shame and fear.

The catalyst for her to choose to live as her authentic self was a friend and colleague, her “ally”, who had found out about Ms Nelson’s identity and encouraged her to embrace it fully, and she has not looked back since.

Ms Nelson is now about to embark on the next stage of her career as a business leader focusing on diversity and inclusion in the workplace, despite her admitting such a high-profile role is unusual for her – because she has also admitted to being an introvert by nature.

cherries awards hr

She will be the keynote speaker at The cHerRies Conference, in association with Mattioli Woods, at P&J Live on June 8 to highlight how professionals in HR, training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness can best navigate issues around equality and diversity.

“I was very much taught that if anyone found out, I’d lose everything and that would be the end of my life,” recalls Ms Nelson of her trepidation before deciding to affirm her identify in the workplace.

Her ally, a fellow OIM, encouraged her to approach the company’s HR boss – although there was then no agreed process in place for someone to change their gender.

“All of a sudden this safety net appeared and I was able to start thinking – is that life on the other side?

“She didn’t change the world, but she changed my world.

“And that is the power an individual, an ally, can have.”

Rather than advising the setting out of rules or requirements, Ms Nelson advises firms to bring it back to basics when ensuring the workplace is inclusive for all, whether it is for women, LGBTQ+ people, people of colour or people with disabilities.

