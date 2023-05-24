Energy Voice partners with 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Voice partners with 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit

By Reporter
24/05/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Hydrogen QueenslandHydrogen Queensland?s 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023.
Energy Voice is proud to be a Supporting Partner on Hydrogen Queensland’s 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023.

Energy Voice is excited to offer its industry network a Special 20% Discount off Summit registration.

To take advantage of this offer please register via this unique registration link and enter Discount Code: EV20%

With Hydrogen Queensland’s 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit just over 3 months away we are excited to share with you some of the topics and key themes for 2023.

Once again you will be spoiled for choice with a preliminary program designed to be as bold as the recent government announcements.

For whatever you say or feel the hydrogen sector is here to stay and will be game changing in the next few months and the more distant future.

In close consultation with our HYDROGEN CONNNECT SUMMIT Advisory Board, we have been hard at work researching the most pertinent topics and issues currently facing Queensland (& Australia’s) hydrogen community.

View Program

In 2023 you will once again be presented with a world class Summit program which has been designed BY INDUSTRY, FOR INDUSTRY.

As an industry/policy influencer and a true “not for profit” organisation, Hydrogen Queensland (H2Q) is taking ownership of the conversation.

It is our priority to connect businesses and accelerate the growth of Queensland (& Australia’s) hydrogen economy.

EARLY BIRD PRICING – REGISTER NOW & SAVE $600
* Early Bird Rate expires on Fri 30 June

The program is designed to offer you more certainty, clarity, lessons learned and future anticipations to de-risk your decision making as you strive toward your zero emission ambitions. Sessions and topics to be addressed in the 2023 program include:

7 PANEL DISCUSSIONS:

  1. Federal and State Government Lessons Learned: Future Plans to Align Policies, Mitigate Risks, Remove Barriers, and Accelerate the Australian Hydrogen Economy
  2. Aligning European, Australian, American and Asian Emissions Accounting and Reporting Rules to Substantiate Emissions Claims Associated with Hydrogen Energy Use
  3. Leveraging and Assessing the Success Criteria of Grant Funding Initiatives to De-risk Investment, Production, Distribution and Early Transition Offtake and the Advancement of Renewables
  4. Focus on Asia: Investment and Offtake Commitments and Future Intentions to Grow the Australian Hydrogen Economy and Achieve Asia’s Decarbonisation Ambitions: Invited Panelists from Japan, Singapore and Korea
  5. Investing in Bankable Hydrogen Projects and the Broader Hydrogen Market: Risks and Rewards
  6. Corporate Case Study Panel Discussion: Gladstone Hydrogen Hub – Overcoming the Challenges and Lessons Learned in Delivering Hydrogen to Gas Network Offtakers: Insights from HyP Gladstone
  7. Corporate Case Study Panel: Connecting with the Right Partners and Allies to Reach Financial Close and Deliver Green Hydrogen to Domestic and International Offtakers at the Right Price

4 BREAKAWAY PANEL DISCUSSIONS:

  1. Renewables Supply/ Demand Panel Discussion
  2. Common Use Infrastructure Panel Discussion
  3. Social License Panel Discussion
  4. Refueling Panel Discussion

8 PRE-SUMMIT WORKSHOPS AND IDEATION SESSIONS:

  1. An Update on Hydrogen Safety Standards 2023 to offer Certainty, Transparency and Codes of Best Practice between States and Federal Government
  2. Mobility Essentials for Transport Operators to Decarbonise their Fleets
  3. Hydrogen Skills and Workforce Design, Build and Planning required to Serve a Well Operated Hydrogen Sector
  4. Building the Financial Case to Transition to Hydrogen: Offtaker Workshop
  5. How to Leverage the GO Scheme to Unlock Value for your Certified Renewable Hydrogen Investment, Production and Offtake Activities
  6. Pre-empting your Green Hydrogen Project Risks with Sound Social License to Operate Practices
  7. Finding the Sweet Spot for e Fuels, Biofuels and Synfuels to Decarbonise Quickly
  8. New ISO Standards on Emissions Accounting for Hydrogen: Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Requisites

Roundtable Discussion Groups with feedback on Day 1 of the Summit from the preceding workshops, to afford Summit delegates with the key take-outs.

4 PRE-SUMMIT TECH TOURS:

  1. Waste to Gas Plant
  2. Hydrogen Electrolysis Production in Action
  3. Waste to Energy Reforming
  4. New Energy Hydrogen Production and Storage with Hydrogen Power Banks

8 BREAKOUT CASE STUDIES SPANNING OFF TAKE SECTORS:

These include Logistics and Mobility, Rail, Steel & Mining

INTERNATIONAL KEYNOTES AND PANELISTS FROM EUROPE AND ASIA

Coming to you soon…

START-UP PITCH BATTLE – The return of the ever-popular Pitch Battle

2023 HYDROGEN CONNECT SUMMIT PARTNERS

Get involved early and make Hydrogen Connect Summit part of your strategic marketing plan for 2023.

Gain access to a database of 12,000+ key hydrogen decision makers across Queensland & Australia.

To discuss any of the opportunities outlined in our 2023 PARTNERSHIP PROSPECTUS or to tailor a package to suit your specific requirements, please contact:

Phil McDermott: m: +61 491 209 066 | e: sponex@hydrogenconnect.com.au

