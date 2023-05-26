Back Market to rollout UK trade-in programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Promoted

Back Market to rollout UK trade-in programme

By Reporter
26/05/2023, 10:19 am Updated: 26/05/2023, 10:23 am
Post Thumbnail

Back Market, a French marketplace for refurbished gadgets, is planning to expand on its existing operations in the UK by directly purchasing used laptops, mobile phones, gaming consoles, and other devices from consumers. The aim is to increase the availability of recycled goods for resale. This move will put Back Market in competition with existing trade-in services such as musicMagpie and CEX, which also accept these popular products from customers.

Thibaud Hug de Larauze, co-founder of Back Market, highlighted the shortage of second-hand MacBooks and emphasised the opportunity for consumers to transform their unused devices into money. The company recently introduced a laptop trade-in service in France and the US, which has exceeded expectations. They plan to launch this service in the UK before summer.

“You have gold in your drawer and now it’s easy to transform it into gold,” Hug de Larauze said. “Take it out, try to turn it on and if it doesn’t, fine, we will still take it and give you good money for it.”

Back Market, valued at $5.7 billion after raising $510 million in venture capital last year, aims to address the challenge of insufficient supply of used computer equipment. Hug de Larauze stressed that people are not trading in their computers and MacBooks due to a lack of knowledge on where to go. This has resulted in high demand and limited supply of non-smartphone categories, such as MacBooks.

“People are not trading in their own computers and Macbooks. They don’t know where to go. When it comes to non-smartphone categories, like Macbooks for example, we can see that there is so much more demand than supply available. We are always getting short,” he said.

Back Market intends to change consumer behaviour by making it easier to sell unwanted gadgets and by improving the quality of refurbished goods, thus building trust among buyers.

Hug de Larauze added: “We are trying to create the right level of convenience and trust to make it normal use, I am not using that product any more and so in three clicks I am done [it is sold]. This is key to scaling the circular economy when it comes to tech products.”

The circular economy for used smartphones has been growing rapidly, with over 300 million devices traded in 2021. Research firm CCS Insight estimated the value of the used smartphone circular economy at $13.3 billion in 2021, projected to reach $44 billion by 2026. Back Market is not the only player in this emerging market, with companies such as Cashify, Recommerce, and Swappie also gaining traction.

Back Market collaborates with musicMagpie in the US for its trade-in service and plans to extend this partnership to the UK. While Back Market positions itself as a reliable and convenient alternative to platforms like Craigslist and eBay, it differentiates itself by not directly purchasing devices but rather facilitating transactions between buyers and sellers.

Steve Oliver and Walter Gleeson of musicMagpie, who both set up the company 16 years ago in Stockport selling second-hand music CDs first, stated: “They are not buying [the devices] themselves. They are inviting buyers and sellers to make offers for the product.”

Rather than acquiring refurbishing partners, Back Market is investing its capital in software developers and marketing. The company recognizes the need to change consumer habits and is focused on disrupting the linear economy by promoting alternatives to buying new products. They aim to repeat this message frequently to encourage more people to consider refurbished options, both for cost savings and environmental benefits.

Hug de Larauze said: “Changing people’s habits, it is not just saying it once and it is done, we are fighting monsters: the linear economy has been designed for almost a century now. It is about extracting raw materials, producing products as frequently as possible and selling them again with maximum margin.”

“We are disrupting that by saying you don’t necessarily need to buy a new one. You may need to consider an alternative option that is answering all your needs: you are saving cash, it’s better for the planet. That [message] needs to be repeated with decent frequency.”

Oliver welcomed Back Market’s increased spending on marketing, as it helps raise awareness and engagement among consumers. He emphasised that only 20% of consumer electronics are currently recycled and cited apathy as the biggest obstacle. Encouraging more people to participate in recycling efforts is crucial for the planet’s well-being.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts