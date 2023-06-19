Energy Voice offers special discount for 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Voice offers special discount for 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit

By Reporter
19/06/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 19/06/2023, 8:13 am
© Supplied by Hydrogen QueenslandPost Thumbnail

2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit
6-7 Sept 2023 | Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Energy Voice is proud to be a Supporting Partner on Hydrogen Queensland’s 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023. Energy Voice is excited to offer its industry network a Special 20% Discount off Summit registration. To take advantage of this offer please register via this unique registration link and enter Discount Code: EV20%

The hydrogen conversation is not going away. In fact, you’re about to hear a lot more about it as Australia embarks on a massive push to become THE World’s Hydrogen Superpower.

Queensland is perfectly positioned to be at the forefront of renewable hydrogen production in Australia by 2030.

H2Q – Hydrogen Queensland’s 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit is THE not to be missed industry connecting event of 2023.

View the Preliminary Program here

* EARLY BIRD PRICING – REGISTER NOW & SAVE $600 *
Early Bird Rate expires on Friday 30 June

Pre-Summit Workshops & Technical Tours – Tuesday 5th September 2023

There is a range of separately bookable Workshops & Technical Tours on offer at this year’s 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023. The Pre-Summit Workshops & Tours (on Tues 5th Sept) provide delegates with the opportunity to discuss pressing topics in a practical, interactive, and learning oriented 4-hour workshop setting. Delegate numbers are limited, and registrations will be confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis. Feedback from the workshops will be relayed into the Summit Roundtable Discussions in the Plenary Session on Weds 6 Sept.

What to expect from the Workshops?

Here is a first-time release of a ‘Summary Paper’ prepared by H2Q (Hydrogen Queensland) in response to a 2022 Pre-Summit Workshop on ‘Hydrogen Market Economics and Policy Implications’.

View Summary Paper in our Latest News here

Out and about at World Hydrogen Summit

H2Q Hydrogen Queensland Director ‘Renata Berglas’ joined an Australian delegation of over 35 hydrogen companies attending World Hydrogen Summit on 9-11 May 2023 in Rotterdam. This was the second year Australia has participated in the World Summit.

“Australia’s interest and involvement in the world hydrogen conversation highlights our growing aspiration to become a global hydrogen superpower.”

Australia is expected to become the second largest net-exporter of low-emissions hydrogen by 2030 and the largest by 2050.

Hear about Renata’s trip in our Latest News here

H2Q looks forward to welcoming businesses from across Queensland and Australia, and the World, to our 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023 on 6-7 September at the BCEC.

2023 HYDROGEN CONNECT SUMMIT PARTNERS

SPONSORSHIP & EXHIBITION OPPORTUNITIES

Get involved early and make Hydrogen Connect Summit part of your strategic marketing plan for 2023. Gain access to a database of 12,000+ key hydrogen decision makers across Queensland & Australia.

To discuss any of the opportunities outlined in our 2023 PARTNERSHIP PROSPECTUS or to tailor a package to suit your specific requirements, please contact:

Phil McDermott: m: +61 491 209 066 | e: sponex@hydrogenconnect.com.au

➤ What? 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023

➤ When? 6-7 September 2023 (Pre-Summit Workshops & Technical Tours on 5 September)

➤ Where? Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

➤ Who? 600+ C Suite Executives, Heads of Department, Academic Professionals, Senior Management representing upstream, mid-stream and down-stream layers across Australia’s Hydrogen supply chain.

➤ How? Register Now at the Early Bird Rate of $1,895 & SAVE $600

