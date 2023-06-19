Energy Voice offers special discount for 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit

2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit

6-7 Sept 2023 | Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

The hydrogen conversation is not going away. In fact, you’re about to hear a lot more about it as Australia embarks on a massive push to become THE World’s Hydrogen Superpower.

Queensland is perfectly positioned to be at the forefront of renewable hydrogen production in Australia by 2030.

H2Q – Hydrogen Queensland’s 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit is THE not to be missed industry connecting event of 2023.

Pre-Summit Workshops & Technical Tours – Tuesday 5th September 2023

There is a range of separately bookable Workshops & Technical Tours on offer at this year’s 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023. The Pre-Summit Workshops & Tours (on Tues 5th Sept) provide delegates with the opportunity to discuss pressing topics in a practical, interactive, and learning oriented 4-hour workshop setting. Delegate numbers are limited, and registrations will be confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis. Feedback from the workshops will be relayed into the Summit Roundtable Discussions in the Plenary Session on Weds 6 Sept.

What to expect from the Workshops?

Here is a first-time release of a ‘Summary Paper’ prepared by H2Q (Hydrogen Queensland) in response to a 2022 Pre-Summit Workshop on ‘Hydrogen Market Economics and Policy Implications’.

Out and about at World Hydrogen Summit

H2Q Hydrogen Queensland Director ‘Renata Berglas’ joined an Australian delegation of over 35 hydrogen companies attending World Hydrogen Summit on 9-11 May 2023 in Rotterdam. This was the second year Australia has participated in the World Summit.

“Australia’s interest and involvement in the world hydrogen conversation highlights our growing aspiration to become a global hydrogen superpower.”

Australia is expected to become the second largest net-exporter of low-emissions hydrogen by 2030 and the largest by 2050.

H2Q looks forward to welcoming businesses from across Queensland and Australia, and the World, to our 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023 on 6-7 September at the BCEC.

2023 HYDROGEN CONNECT SUMMIT PARTNERS

➤ What? 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023

➤ When? 6-7 September 2023 (Pre-Summit Workshops & Technical Tours on 5 September)

➤ Where? Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

➤ Who? 600+ C Suite Executives, Heads of Department, Academic Professionals, Senior Management representing upstream, mid-stream and down-stream layers across Australia’s Hydrogen supply chain.

