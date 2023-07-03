Flare forges ahead with groundbreaking achievements in the world of renewable energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flare forges ahead with groundbreaking achievements in the world of renewable energy

By Ryan Duff
03/07/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by FlareKincardine Offshore Floating Wind Farm. Image provided by Flare
Kincardine Offshore Floating Wind Farm. Image provided by Flare

To promote sustainability, Flare proudly continues its trailblazing journey marked by a series of unprecedented accomplishments.

While supporting the World’s Largest Wind Farm, surpassing 1 GW capacity, and effortlessly generating clean energy to power well over a million homes, Flare now joyfully unveils its triumphant bid to bolster the World’s Largest Floating Offshore Wind Farm, situated off the coast of Aberdeen, Scotland.

Amidst the vast expanses of deep-water regions, harbouring a remarkable 80 per cent of the globe’s offshore wind resources, the United Kingdom has emerged as the unrivalled pioneer in harnessing the potential of floating wind.

Garnering global recognition as a pivotal market for floating wind developments, the UK stands as an embodiment of ingenuity and progress in this transformative sector.

Situated 15 kilometres off the shores of Aberdeen, the Kincardine Offshore Floating Wind Farm has an impressive capacity of 50 MW.

© Supplied by Flare
One of the floating turbines at Kincardine. Supplied by Flare

Comprising an ensemble five towering 9.5 MW Vestas Turbines, this visionary project stands as a testament to Flare’s commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing sustainable clean energy solutions.

Equipped with unparalleled expertise in the offshore energy sector, as well as marine industries, Flare prides itself on empowering boundless clean energy solutions.

With an illustrious track record in the North Sea and a legacy of delivering Specialist Safety Solutions to a multitude of world-first projects across the globe, Flare stands poised to revolutionise the offshore wind industry.

Our esteemed local team takes charge of ensuring the highest standards of safety and detection equipment on board the assets, thus fortifying the seamless progress of the esteemed Cobra Wind project.

Keith Robertson, Sales Director at Flare, proclaims, “We are extremely delighted with this opportunity to be part of renewable energy’s transformative era.

As the UK leads in offshore wind energy, it’s amazing to see our hard work and investment in this sector being acknowledged.”

© Supplied by Flare
The view from a floating turbine at Kincardine

Amanda McLean, Finance Director, emphasises the company’s resolute commitment to the government’s net-zero emissions objectives, stating, “We fully back the government’s net zero emissions objectives and have invested heavily in the renewable industry, so it’s fantastic to be further recognised within the renewables sector.”

Dan McLean, Operations Director, sheds light on Flare’s dedication to embracing new horizons, remarking, “New opportunities bring new challenges, Flare has embraced the transition to offshore wind farms and invested in our offshore staff training bringing new and experienced skills to the industry.”

Flare’s steadfast commitment to pioneering clean energy solutions, bolstered by its illustrious legacy in the energy sector, cements its position as an indispensable force propelling the renewable energy sector towards a sustainable future.

With each stride forward, Flare shines as a beacon of progress, lighting the path to a greener, more prosperous world.

