Raising the bar in asset protection reaps rewards for leading corrosion software and inspection specialist

A leading innovation which raises the bar in protecting assets has boosted the coffers of a corrosion software and inspection specialist company to the tune of £1.5 million since the beginning of the year.

The recent award of a clutch of projects represents a significant stride forward for Belfast and Aberdeen-based Surface Corrosion Consultants Ltd’s portfolio centrepiece, the innovative app Surface Asset Management™ (SAM™️).

Managing new build projects and providing cradle-to-grave traceability, SAM™️ is an easy-to-use, digital inspection application that effortlessly streamlines all aspects of NDT management and coating inspection. User friendly, highly intuitive and applicable across numerous sectors, SAM™️ gives a fresh and unique approach to corrosion prevention. Designed by corrosion specialists for corrosion specialists, the program removes duplication of tasks and unlocks a single point of access to monitor corrosion and manage the execution of coating systems, passive fire protection and insulation instalment.

Concise, easy to understand survey data is managed and monitored with ease and aligns with instantaneous reporting to ameliorate the simplicity which is paramount in the ongoing drive for efficiency across a host of tasks. Conditional surveys; campaign and scope management; survey and inspection reviews; analysis and reporting and critical repair management – SAM™️ will take them all in its stride.

Centred around the pillars of protect, inspect, record and control insightful at the system’s heart, intelligent overviews of data collected during surveys allow detailed pictures to be created of the critical path ahead with built-in flexibility for user companies to set their own repair threshold for the surveyed items.

The in-house team of specialists at Surface Corrosion Consultants Ltd offer clients a comprehensive training package as well as providing technical support and updates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Six years of groundbreaking analysis

Since its inception just six years ago, the system has rapidly broken new ground in how coating condition surveys and painting campaigns are recorded and managed, with rapid uptake so far underlining the importance of the Surface ethos of constant innovation and pushing technology forward to remain at the leading edge of the sector.

Now, the simplicity and scalability the system embodies is unlocking even further growth potential and sustainability with the recent project wins taking Surface Corrosion Consultants Ltd into new sectors and geographical territories. From a nuclear setting in the South West of England to offshore in the Southern and Dutch sectors of the North Sea, the innovative web-based technology system for the management of corrosion is spearheading positive disruption in asset survey and inspection.

By leveraging excellent client relationships, Surface Corrosion Consultants Ltd has been agile in evolving the offering in line with demand and key to the recent awards has been the development of an industry-first breakthrough – the Degradation Forecasting Module (DFM). This enables better planning and cost efficiencies by forecasting when asset upgrading is required by painting an accurate picture from a topsides infrastructure perspective, on the levels of corrosion. Additionally, the software hugely minimises the risk of integrity failure by grading the condition of assets years into the future, leading to a planned and budgeted approach to inspection, repair and replacement.

