Raising the bar in asset protection reaps rewards for leading corrosion software and inspection specialist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Partnership Promoted

Raising the bar in asset protection reaps rewards for leading corrosion software and inspection specialist

Reporter
04/08/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Surface Corrosion CoPipes leading down into rough seas with surface corrosion
Technology now allows for highly detailed reports into corrosion on offshore installations.

A leading innovation which raises the bar in protecting assets has boosted the coffers of a corrosion software and inspection specialist company to the tune of £1.5 million since the beginning of the year.

The recent award of a clutch of projects represents a significant stride forward for Belfast and Aberdeen-based Surface Corrosion Consultants Ltd’s portfolio centrepiece, the innovative app Surface Asset Management™ (SAM™️).

Managing new build projects and providing cradle-to-grave traceability, SAM™️ is an easy-to-use, digital inspection application that effortlessly streamlines all aspects of NDT management and coating inspection.  User friendly, highly intuitive and applicable across numerous sectors, SAM™️ gives a fresh and unique approach to corrosion prevention.  Designed by corrosion specialists for corrosion specialists, the program removes duplication of tasks and unlocks a single point of access to monitor corrosion and manage the execution of coating systems, passive fire protection and insulation instalment.

Concise, easy to understand survey data is managed and monitored with ease and aligns with instantaneous reporting to ameliorate the simplicity which is paramount in the ongoing drive for efficiency across a host of tasks.  Conditional surveys; campaign and scope management; survey and inspection reviews; analysis and reporting and critical repair management – SAM™️ will take them all in its stride.

Centred around the pillars of protect, inspect, record and control insightful at the system’s heart, intelligent overviews of data collected during surveys allow detailed pictures to be created of the critical path ahead with built-in flexibility for user companies to set their own repair threshold for the surveyed items.

The in-house team of specialists at Surface Corrosion Consultants Ltd offer clients a comprehensive training package as well as providing technical support and updates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Six years of groundbreaking analysis

An offshore windfarm © Supplied by Shutterstock
Surface Corrosion Consultants has put its expertise to work in a number of different offshore sectors.

Since its inception just six years ago, the system has rapidly broken new ground in how coating condition surveys and painting campaigns are recorded and managed, with rapid uptake so far underlining the importance of the Surface ethos of constant innovation and pushing technology forward to remain at the leading edge of the sector.

Now, the simplicity and scalability the system embodies is unlocking even further growth potential and sustainability with the recent project wins taking Surface Corrosion Consultants Ltd into new sectors and geographical territories.  From a nuclear setting in the South West of England to offshore in the Southern and Dutch sectors of the North Sea, the innovative web-based technology system for the management of corrosion is spearheading positive disruption in asset survey and inspection.

By leveraging excellent client relationships, Surface Corrosion Consultants Ltd has been agile in evolving the offering in line with demand and key to the recent awards has been the development of an industry-first breakthrough – the Degradation Forecasting Module (DFM).  This enables better planning and cost efficiencies by forecasting when asset upgrading is required by painting an accurate picture from a topsides infrastructure perspective, on the levels of corrosion.  Additionally, the software hugely minimises the risk of integrity failure by grading the condition of assets years into the future, leading to a planned and budgeted approach to inspection, repair and replacement.

To find out more about SAM visit Surface Corrosion Consultants’ website.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts