Gateway Event To Celebrate Landmark on Offshore Europe Eve

By Reporter
01/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Granite PRImages from of a previous Aberdeen-Norway Gateway.
A renowned business event that celebrates links between the North East of Scotland and Norway will mark its tenth anniversary on the eve of the forthcoming 50th Offshore Europe.

The tenth Aberdeen-Norway Gateway is being held by Granite PR in association with ONS and Invest in Rogaland at the award-winning Norwood Hall Hotel, Aberdeen on Monday, September 4th.

The lunchtime session will bring delegates together for market updates covering sectors including energy, energy transition, digital, supply chain, training, collaboration opportunities and more.

Chair Greg Quinn (former High Commissioner to Guyana and Consul General Calgary) will welcome Aberdeen Lord Provost Dr David Cameron and keynote speaker Leif Johan Sevland (President and CEO of the ONS Foundation) plus a range of eminent contributors who will provide updates, case studies and more for the session which is expected to be attended by around 100 people.

“For us in ONS, the Scottish-Norwegian collaboration, and especially Aberdeen-Stavanger, has been highly appreciated and important,” said Leif Johan Sevland, President and CEO of ONS Foundation.

“The work and connections created over decades still bear fruit and we see no reason for that to end. ONS has always highlighted the North Sea collaboration, and even more so now that the energy transition opens up to new possibilities.”

“Our regions share their positions as oil-capitals-turned-energy-capitals, with our shared strengths being decades of experience with complex problem-solving from the oil and gas industry.

“The Aberdeen-Norway Gateway highlights the importance of continued collaboration to succeed in the green energy transition,” said Rita Østbø Stobbs, Investment Manager of Invest in Rogaland.

Commenting on plans for this year’s milestone event, creator Brett Jackson said: “The dual landmarks of the Aberdeen-Norway Gateway and Offshore Europe are the ideal time for us to broaden our view of how other parts of the world interact with the North East of Scotland and Norway, and look into the relationships between not only the two locations themselves but also how they operate on a global stage.

“For this reason, we have created a very special agenda which will feature our broadest range of Aberdeen-Norway Gateway speakers yet including Scotland, Norway, Australia, the USA, Canada and Guyana.

“We hope that this celebration of international links will provide a fitting way to mark the tenth anniversary of the Aberdeen-Norway Gateway.”

The Aberdeen-Norway Gateway 2023 is supported by Aberdeen City Council, City of Stavanger, DP&L Travel Management, EIC, Government of Western Australia, G-Tech, Hampco, Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC, Merrimac International, PES Executive Handling, SDI, Stronachs, Widerøe and Wood Mackenzie.

To find out more, visit www.granitepr.co.uk

