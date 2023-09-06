CTA’s acquisition of stainless steel pipe leader means business is more streamlined than ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This July, Commerciale Tubi Acciaio, CTA Group, acquired the Raccortubi Group to form a strategic alliance and become an industry leader in the stainless steel market.
By Reporter
06/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by RaccortubiRaccortubi is a one-stop shop for piping, fittings, flanges and valves.
Marco Pollastrini, CEO of CTA, said: “The union of the two groups gives the possibility of implementing synergies that will make it possible to face the challenges of the international market in the coming years. We are now looking to the future and to all the opportunities it holds.”

Indeed, the future of this merger is bright. So why was Raccortubi chosen for this acquisition?

Raccortubi, a one-stop shop for piping, fittings, flanges and valves.

With over 70 years in the industry, Raccortubi facilitates a perfect balance between manufacturing and distribution and offers complete solutions promptly and cost-effectively. Effectively a one-stop shop of both carbon and white metals, Raccortubi can handle any of your needs in piping, fittings and flanges.

Manufacturing

Raccortubi has long-standing experience as a supplier of complete project packages for EPCs. This derives from a business model that integrates manufacturing and stockholding units for ex-stock material supply. Raccortubi has long-term, well-established relationships with selected suppliers to enable the firm to provide a wide range of materials, both strategic and complementary. Raccortubi Norsk, the Aberdeen branch of Raccortubi is the flange stockist for the whole group, making it the largest stockist of flanges in the UK.

And now, with the recent acquisition by CTA, Raccortubi is the biggest stockholder of white metals in the world.

Andy Troup, managing director of Raccortubi Norsk Ltd, said: “By coming to Raccortubi, you are coming straight to a manufacturer. With us, you are coming straight to the mill – guaranteeing better prices and better deliveries, We have recently started to offer a new product line and can now quote to supply valves.”

Distribution

The highly flexible, integrated manufacturing system, together with global stocks, is constantly replenished and so Raccortubi is able to supply ex-stock material to very short timescales. Furthermore, the firm has a strong local presence in strategic geographical areas, allowing Raccortubi to be by your side in every phase of your projects. Andy said: “We have over 3,000 tonnes of stock and 33 million euros worth of stock of white metals… whatever you need, we can have it to you very quickly”.

Commitment to quality

From sourcing materials, to manufacturing, to final testing, Raccortubi has a commitment to quality and caters to customer needs for prompt, cost-effective services. The firm has long-term relationships with major worldwide steel mills, allowing for full traceability throughout the entire supply chain.

By retaining production in the local Italian facility, Raccortubi ensures that the quality of materials is guaranteed in every single manufacturing phase. This enables the firm to have full control over the entire process, from the origin of raw materials to the fulfilment of all the necessary end-user requirements. What’s more, products are tested in-house as well as with laboratories to ensure they are of the highest quality.

This allows customers to buy even the smallest of quantities – off the shelf, fully tested – without any unnecessary delay or additional costs. Certificates of any ordered product can be downloaded online, even before the materials are shipped, so you know what you’re getting.

Raccortubi Norsk

Located in Aberdeen, Raccortubi Norsk equips white and carbon metals to offshore platforms and oil and gas applications, as well as water treatment, nuclear plants, carbon capture projects and more. Besides its core distribution of bw fittings, pipes and flanges, it can also provide valves.

Learn more about how Raccortubi Norsk can help with your project needs today by visiting

www.raccortubinorsk.com

