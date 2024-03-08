Raccortubi broadens its horizons with name change

It’s more than a name change for the Raccortubi Group. Starting March 1 2024, the group Scottish regional office and warehouse, Scottish or UK branch, will be known as Raccortubi UK.

“A new name to better embody who we are”

Raccortubi Group was founded in 1949 as a stockholder and supplier of pipes, tubes and fittings in different steel grades for Italian plants. Over the last seven decades it has grown to become one of the world’s leaders of the pipe and steel industry.

After almost 75 years, the group has grown to comprise several international branches, including Raccortubi do Brasil, Raccortubi Middle East and Raccortubi Singapore.

And starting March 1 2024, the UK branch’s name will change from Raccortubi Norsk to Raccortubi UK.

Andy Troup, managing director of Raccortubi UK, said: “We strongly wanted this change, as it better embodies who we are.”

Marco Pollastrini, president of Raccortubi Group, added: “Our regional offices and warehouses all have a name composed by “Raccortubi” followed by the geographical area of origin. Norsk, was the only one differing, winking at the target market (Norway), which was – by the way – misleading. Actually, Raccortubi UK has a much bigger destination market.”

The reference to Norway goes back to “Norsk Alloys”, the former name of the Company, before the acquisition by Raccortubi in 2015.

Now, Raccortubi looks to expand its horizons and make those more clear for its customers with a name change for its UK branch. Andy stated: “We are certainly not forgetting our history, which will remain inscribed in our genes; but this change was due to make our identity clearer to the audience.”

Raccortubi Group, a one-stop shop for piping, fittings, flanges and Vales

Since 1949, Raccortubi Group has been manufacturing, stocking and supplying piping materials for critical applications (such as chemical, petrochemical, water treatment plants, shipyards, fertiliser plants, offshore platforms, green chem, food & beverage etc.) through its expansive global distribution network. Raccortubi provides pipes, tubes, butt weld fittings and flanges in austenitic stainless steel, duplex, super duplex, 6Mo, nickel alloys and titanium from stocks at distribution points in Italy, Brazil, Dubai, Singapore and the United Kingdom, being constantly replenished by the internal manufacturing of butt weld fittings at its Italian production mill, Tecninox Srl.

Formerly known as Norsk Alloys, the UK branch was acquired by Raccortubi Group in 2015 and in 2023, it became part of CTA Group (Commerciale Tubi Acciaio – Turin, Italy).

With over 70 years in the industry, Raccortubi facilitates a perfect balance between manufacturing and distribution and offers complete solutions promptly and cost-effectively.

Effectively a one-stop shop of both carbon and white metals, Raccortubi can handle any of your needs in piping, fittings and flanges.

Distribution

Raccortubi UK benefits from an organisational structure that enables Raccortubi to supply ex-stock material to very short timescales. The group also has a strong local presence in strategic geographical areas, allowing Raccortubi to be by your side in every phase of your projects.

Manufacturing

Raccortubi has long-standing experience as a supplier of complete project packages for EPCs, deriving from a business model that integrates manufacturing and stockholding units for ex-stock material supply. Furthermore, Raccortubi has long-term, well-established relationships with selected suppliers to enable the firm to provide a wide range of materials, both strategic and complementary.

Commitment to quality

From sourcing materials, to manufacturing, to final testing, Raccortubi has a commitment to quality and caters to customer needs for prompt, cost-effective services.

© Supplied by Raccortubi UK

Since being acquired from the CTA Group, this opens many new avenues for Raccortubi UK and one of these new markets is the Offshore Wind sector. With the established expertise already within this new and exciting sector, Raccortubi UK can offer materials for jacket components.

Andy said: “We look forward to developing this new sector and watching Raccortubi UK grow in the years ahead.”

The company will maintain the same address and no other details are changing, except the name and the contact email, which now will be uk@raccortubi.com. Learn more about the promising future of Raccortubi UK today.