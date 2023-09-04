Empowering the future workforce with training

Global training powerhouse 3t Energy Group is enjoying an exciting period of growth as it announces a rebrand ahead of Offshore Europe 2023. Reflecting the purpose and ambition of the organisation, 3t’s rejuvenated brand reinforces its three cornerstones of training, technology and transformation, as it empowers the workforce with skills and knowledge for their future.

Known for its world-leading businesses – AIS Survivex, Drilling Systems, 3t Transform, UCT and joint venture 3t EnerMech – the rebrand streamlines the businesses under one name to fully embrace the group’s forward-thinking vision, and that brand is 3t. This vision is focused on the journey ahead – the future for 3t, but also how they help to deliver a prosperous future for individuals, their customers and the industries they serve through offering the highest-impact learning.

The business

3t boasts a truly global customer base operating across 60 countries and is represented by 17 nationalities with offices and training centres located in the UK, North and South America, and the Middle East. With technology and innovation at the heart of

the transformational learning experience, 3t delivers training and learning that leaves a lasting impact on individuals and the safety-critical industries they serve, including energy, renewables, marine, construction, gas, electric and water.

The new brand reflects 3t’s continual expansion of its training businesses as it diversifies and strengthens its product offerings enhanced with leading-edge technology. No other business in the marketplace offers expert-led divisions that provide programmes to suit any requirement, or any size and scale, as 3t does.

Internationalisation is key with a diverse workforce delivering the world’s best training to the global energy industry. However, there will always be a strong focus on 3t’s heritage and the domestic market with training centres strategically located in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and London, always striving to be a local partner to support communities and industries thrive. AIS Survivex, now 3t’s Training Services division, continues to build on its reputation as the leader in delivering training in-person for the oil and gas, wind and power industries, further marked by the recent opening of a new training centre in Teesside in August.

3t’s mindset is truly forward thinking – its award-winning, cutting-edge technology offered through the 3t family includes the world’s number one advanced drilling simulator business, Drilling Systems, and learning technology software experts, 3t Transform, now together positioned as 3t’s Digital division, further deepening its digital offering. This combination allows the business to meet the scale of what can be delivered by 3t – award-winning systems and technology, and the people expertise and knowledge under one 3t umbrella.

The workforce

3t’s core values are centred on training the workforce of the future. The team is constantly challenging the norm when it comes to learning and striving for better outcomes for people and businesses. Through 3t’s Digital division there’s a continued focus on creating learning solutions that improve learning retention, that are highly engaging and that beat knowledge fade.

First-class examples of this can be seen through the adoption and imbedding of 3t’s virtual reality (VR) learning programmes by global customers including many national oil companies throughout the world, and the continued growth and deepening capability of Drilling Systems in line with customer needs, through products like their DrillSIM Academy. Drilling Systems is a world-renowned name in the oil and gas industry, with many customers referencing its drilling simulation technology as the most impactful way to ensure that people working in the field are safe, giving them the ability to have their worst days in their training centre, rather than in a real-life situation.

Up-skilling, re-skilling and diversifying workforces are also core offerings for 3t with the ability to take expertise to the furthest flung locations around the world. Through its Workforce Solutions division within 3t and with the use of learning technologies, it can provide bespoke, fit-for-purpose competence and training programmes that are immersed into customer cultures, with the regulations and compliance requirements of the industry and region in mind at all times.

As a business, 3t’s people are vital to its offering and the wealth of experience that exists from multi-discipline and multi-cultural projects reinforces the strength of 3t. The ability to develop its own employees that support growth and vision for the future of 3t is vital and the team is passionate about creating a better future for the industries they work in. In fact, many of them have worked in these roles themselves and know what is really needed to create safe, competent, and efficient workforces – and just as important, a positive impact on their own careers and lives.

The industry

The future of the industry and those that 3t supports constantly evolves – traditional means of learning remain supported by the the continued focus on high-impact training training with digital elements too. 3t’s recent training solution of a digital twin as part of bp’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project in Mauritania and Senegal is a stellar example of this.

3t created a digital twin of the FPSO asset before it was even built and created a bespoke onboarding and induction programme for Operations and Maintenance crews that considered where the workforces were physically around the world, what they needed to know in advance to make operations safe and efficient, whilst creating a solution that achieved every business objective set including cost effectiveness and timing. It was a landmark project for bp and showcased what 3t does best – bringing multiple capabilities from across its group of businesses together to create a solution that combined expertise across training, competence, digital twin, and learning technologies.

With the energy transition being a significant focus for many of 3t’s clients, the drive to ensure workforces are ready to move into new roles to support a net zero future is vital, with the skills gap and the re-skilling and up-skilling of workforces noted as being one of the greatest challenges to overcome. 3t is leading the way in a number of areas; from training and supporting transient workforces, such as military leavers, into new roles across the entire energy sector, to the creation of industry-first digital solutions that will have significant positive effects to support the transition.

It’s due to 3t’s expertise across the entire training and learning spectrum for the energy sector that’s led to working alongside the North Sea Transition Deal (NSTD), led by OPITO, creating a solution for the industry that will help to reduce duplication of training and learning where it can. Ultimately this solution can help the industry save time and money on moving skilled workers into the right kind of roles that are needed to support the vision.

The future of training

Trust in your training partner is essential when it comes to the highest-impact learning for safety-critical industries. 3t will continue to grow and evolve through further internationalisation and continued deepening of its digital offering, providing customers and the industry with the best training and learning experiences available – this will always remain at the core of what it does.

Discover more about how 3t is Transforming Training with Technology.