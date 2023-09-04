New digital partnership takes the risk out of CCS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New digital partnership takes the risk out of CCS

Reporter
04/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ABBABB and Pace CCS reduce the cost of integrating carbon capture and storage
INNOVATION: ABB and Pace CCS join forces to deliver a solution that can reduce the cost of integrating carbon capture and storage into new and existing operations.

ABB has acquired the intellectual property rights to Pace CCS’s digital twin technology. The move gives ABB exclusive access to the system that provides a virtual replica of carbon capture and storage infrastructure. It allows potential CCS operators to test scenarios to ensure their design is fit for purpose. That’s a vital tool in de-risking the process for investors and giving them peace of mind.

Nigel Greatorex, ABB’s global segment manager for CCS, says: “Pace is a multi-discipline engineering company specialising in the design of CCS networks. They developed a digital twin of these networks to provide operators with the confidence to take the design through to operations given the lack of operational experience out there today. ABB’s vision was to take Pace’s above-surface digital twin, and couple that with a sub-surface digital twin via ABB AbilityTM OPTIMAXR in order to provide a holistic digital solution for the entire CCS network called ABB’s Balance of Operations.”

“ABB  realised from speaking to prospective operators that, to protect them from their financial liabilities, there was a need to have a holistic digital solution that ensures maximum uptime by always operating where the system can react to change, assuring safety and avoiding corrosion, temperature, and integrity limits, while at the same time optimising energy by reducing compression, heating and other operating costs.

The need for developments like this has never been greater. Since the Paris Accord was signed in 2015, progress towards net-zero targets has been slow. CCS, which involves capturing the CO2 produced by industry and sequestering it into sub-surface geological formations, has the potential to cut carbon emissions in the sector by around 50%. But uncertainty around the operating risks has, up until now, hampered investment.

Greatorex says: “The liabilities for a CCS HUB operator are significant and can run into millions of dollars. The only mitigation towards those liabilities is the deployment of technology which ensures the highest levels of uptime.”

“CO2 comes with impurities which can be highly corrosive. Without the ability to model the full composition of the CO2 stream can result in operators being blind-sided to real-time operations risks due to process upsets anywhere within the overall network.”

The Pace partnership is not the only area where ABB is boosting global CCS efforts. The company is also involved in Norway’s Northern Lights project, which is the first CCS scheme to develop an open and flexible infrastructure to store CO2 from industries across Europe.

ABB will deliver the shaft generator system for the first-ever dedicated CO2-storage vessels. The technology will increase the fuel efficiency of these vessels, reducing emissions as a result.

It will also deliver the main electrical, automation and safety systems for the project, enabling the remote operation of the terminal and ensuring the facility runs at optimum efficiency.

In addition, the firm supplies equipment for the carbon capture pilot plant at Imperial College in London. The agreement gives the university access to the most advanced control and instrumentation technology in the world. In return, ABB can use the carbon capture pilot plant for customer demonstrations, staff training and hands-on experience for its apprentices and graduate engineers.

It also means ABB is significantly involved in equipping today’s students with the skills needed to run tomorrow’s industrial processes and tackle the climate challenge head on.

