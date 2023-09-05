ISA’s ‘outstanding’ international education is fit for the future

Aberdeen hit the top spot in two national surveys including ‘Best City to Move to’* in 2023 followed by the University of Aberdeen being ranked 2nd for overall student satisfaction*.

As well as being home to one of the world’s top universities, the city is also home to a leading global education centre – International School Aberdeen (ISA).

Located on the outskirts of the city, ISA is Scotland’s first international school educating children from age 3 to 18.

ISA is the home away from home for many. With a student population of approx. 550, some 50% are UK citizens with that percentage evenly balanced with those joining the school from overseas.

Many are attracted by the connections which can be put in place or fostered at ISA, not least the option of an internationally recognised education which can be beneficial when applying to universities outside the UK.

© Supplied by ISA

This year, ISA received an “exceptionally positive” report following an inspection by Education Scotland. The school was judged on four standards, receiving two “excellent” scores (6 out of 6) which is “extremely rare” and only occurs in very few inspections.

ISA is the only school in the region to offer the prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma, a programme in which its students excel year on year. Statistics also show IB students are more likely to complete university, to get a better grade and graduate better equipped for the workplace.

However, across the globe, more families are turning to independent education because they realise it’s more than just league tables and exam results. An independent education goes far deeper. ISA believes schools must do more than prepare students for academic excellence; they must enable them to connect.

ISA embodies the essence of an international school as a gateway to the wider world, yet as a community, the school is immensely proud of its homegrown roots in the Granite City which sit alongside its vibrant international identity.

For years, people from all over the world have made ISA the heart of their lives in Aberdeen. One parent wrote, “ISA is not just our school, it is our family and our community.”

ISA has one of the best staff to student ratios in Scotland, with one teacher for eight students, which is not only considerably better than UK schools generally, but more generous than other independent schools.

Since first opening during Aberdeen’s oil boom of 1972, ISA has maintained a vibrant international identity of expats and locals within a palpable sense of belonging and community.

ISA Head of School, Nick Little, says, “ISA educates 50 nationalities in an environment that encourages not just mutual tolerance, but active learning from peers.

“We encourage collaborative skills via lessons that routinely encourage discussion, debate, and engagement with a wider world.”

However impressive its facilities may be (including a 25m swimming pool, climbing wall, five science labs, three performing arts studios, a 300-seat theatre, and a state-of-the-art sports complex), what has seen ISA through the last five decades of rapid change is a strong sense of values and an eye on the future.

As educators, ISA will continue to stand steadfast with the energy industry to support the changing needs of the sector as it responds to new opportunities in upskilling and reskilling both the existing and future workforce.

“ISA is committed to preparing the next generation for a transitioning industry right in the heart of Aberdeen as the region prepares for its future as a global energy transition hub,” added Nick.

Discover more by visiting www.isa.aberdeen.sch.uk where you will also find information on our next Open Day on Friday October 6th, 2023. Families and children of all ages welcome.

* Solicitors Near Me UK

* National Student Survey (NSS), 2nd in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.